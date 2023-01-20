Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
In a resurfaced 2020 interview George Santos claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein, and entertained the idea that he could still be alive
In a podcast from 2020, George Santos entertained the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, could still be alive.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
House Republican tells Kevin McCarthy to 'start governing for a change,' says she won't vote to boot Ilhan Omar off of the House Foreign Affairs committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to hold a floor vote on removing Omar from the committee. But he can only lose a handful of GOP votes to do it.
WSB Radio
China uses US debt battle to deflect pressure on Africa debt
BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese government says the United States should stop pressuring it on debt relief for Zambia and get its own financial house to avert a default and possible repercussions for the global economy. The Chinese embassy in Zambia responded Tuesday to remarks by U.S....
Comments / 0