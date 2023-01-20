Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Megabus launches in the Miami Valley
The intercity bus service, Megabus, is launching Wednesday, Jan. 25. The service will include connections to cities like Columbus, Fort Wayne and Chicago.
Police seek car in Washington Twp. drive-by shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are asking for help identifying a car officials say may be involved in a shooting in Washington Township on Friday, January 20. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews in Washington Township. When crews arrived […]
US-35 reopens near Gettysburg Ave. after crashes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple crashes closed US-35 in both directions Monday morning. According to OHGO, US-35 was closed in both directions near Gettysburg Avenue. Traffic was diverted while crews responded. ODOT cameras showed police and medics were on the scene. There is no information on how many cars were involved or if anyone was […]
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
Police chase ends in fiery crash; At least 4 injured
Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to a three-car crash on Brandt Pike near Chambersburg Road in front of a Grismer Tire.
Beavercreek PD seeks info on Apple Store break-in
Police said the suspect loaded bags with more than $100,000 worth of Apple products and fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan -- possibly a maroon Ford Fusion.
Officials urge public to stay home in anticipation of upcoming snow
“I would double triple maybe even quadruple the amount of time I’m allowing for my commute to the car. It is just gonna be a slow go,” ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said.
Winter storm alerts issued for the Miami Valley
The winter storm is expected to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy wet snow could possibly accumulate between four to seven inches.
WDTN
Missing Hamilton man found dead in Mexico
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Hamilton man who has been missing since the holidays has been confirmed dead. Officials confirm 31-year-old Jose Gutierrez was shot and killed after going missing in Mexico. The confirmation comes days after authorities identified the bodies of his fiancé, her sister and her cousin....
Armed suspect apprehended in Greene Co. home invasion
The Greene County Prosecutor's Office has approved felony charges for the suspect, Raymond Martin. Authorities believe he may be armed.
Two juveniles under investigation for identity theft at McDonald’s
A McDonald's employee was captured on surveillance video taking a credit card from a customer and taking a picture of the front and back.
Ohio BCI completes investigation into shooting of Deputy Matthew Yates
Deputy Yates was shot and killed in July 2022 at a mobile home park as he was responding to reports of a person shot.
Winter Restaurant Week: Miami Valley restaurants offer new dishes at reduced prices
Winter Restaurant Week by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association is a chance for dozens of local restaurants to show off their menu.
‘See our pain’: Protestors gather outside Butler Township Trustees meeting
Tonight, the Butler Township Trustees met for the first time since the incident. The trustees went into an executive session eight minutes into the meeting, and afterward denied entry to media members.
Middletown man faces 61 years in connection to officer-involved shooting
When law enforcement officers attempted to extract Hubbard using a K-9, Hubbard fired repeatedly at the officers, discharging five rounds before his gun jammed, the release states.
Peaceful rally held in Butler Twp. over arrest of Laticka Hancock
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A peaceful rally was held on Saturday over the arrest of Laticka Hancock in Butler Township. A group gathered in the area of York Commons Blvd. in Butler Township calling for Butler Township police to be held accountable following the arrest of Hancock at a nearby McDonalds. Around 30 people were […]
Juvenile shows up at Springfield hospital with gunshot wound
Dispatch reported that he was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Black history on the radio: WDAO going strong since 1964
WDAO's slogan is, "The real rhythm of the city", and the radio station has been making musical connection with Miami Valley residents since 1964.
Which counties remain under a snow emergency?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple counties in the Miami Valley were under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Sunday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck has canceled the Level 1 Snow Emergency for Montgomery County. Other area counties around the area that were also issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency have been canceled: During a Level 1 […]
WDTN
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seeks info on fatal pedestrian strike
HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a pedestrian strike in Harrison Township on Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to 3516 W. Hillcrest Ave. around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday. Preliminary investigation revealed the man was walking eastbound on...
Comments / 0