Preliminary hot board: Alabama offensive coordinator
BOL put together a preliminary hot board of potential offensive coordinator candidates to call plays in Tuscaloosa.
BONEYARD: Bulldogs enjoy a big Sunday in the transfer market
Mississippi State had some immediate needs to fill in the NCAA transfer portal. The Bulldog quickly identified some defensive backs with which to revamp the secondary and a kicker to replace the outgoing Massimo Biscardi. With those gaps filled, State turned its attention to the offensive side of the football.
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Five-star linebacker returning to Clemson this weekend
Clemson247 has learned that five-star linebacker Sammy Brown of Jefferson (Ga.) will return to Clemson on Saturday for the Tigers' elite junior day.
Edge rusher gets offer, sets immediate official visit
Hocking (OH) College edge rusher Jefferson Adam registered 8.5 sacks this past season and that kind of production has caught the eye of several Power Five schools as the late signing period nears. Iowa State and Indiana came through with scholarships after the December dead period and, just today, West Virginia joined the mix.
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined
LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: Five-star prospect not visiting Colorado, Deion Sanders, father says
Nyckoles Harbor, one of the top uncommitted players in the 2023 recruiting cycle, is not on a visit to Colorado despite a post Monday on his Instagram story indicating his location was Boulder, Colorado, according to the player's father, Azuka Harbor, in an interview with 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Azuka Harbor told 247Sports his son "was nowhere near Colorado" and that Oregon has an in-home visit set up with the top-ranked athlete on Monday night in Washington, D.C.
2023 WR Demitrius Bell commits to Nebraska
Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock 2023 athlete Demitrius Bell has announced his commitment to Nebraska following an official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. Bell chose the Huskers over Kentucky and Michigan State among others and becomes commit No. 26 for head coach Matt Rhule and his staff in the 2023 cycle. He will play receiver for Nebraska.
Purdue lands El Dorado (Kans.) Butler C.C. offensive tackle Issiah Walker Jr.
Purdue offensive line coach Matt Mattox continues to re-work and re-tool the offensive line room in West Lafayette as the Boilermakers have landed a commitment from El Dorado (Kans.) Butler C.C. offensive tackle Issiah Walker Jr. The 6-foot-4 and 309-pound Walker was a 247Sports Composite four-star and a Top247 prospect...
Gamecocks add kicker from Alabama
Peyton Argent announced a commitment to South Carolina on Monday, a couple of days after he was in town for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound kicker from Hoover (Ala.) High School will join the Gamecocks as a preferred walk-on. Argent also had a PWO offer from Louisiana. As a...
2024 Alabama defensive recruit Cameron Pruitt seeing his recruiting stock take off
Cameron Pruitt is starting to lose track of his scholarship offer count. The 2024 prospect from Theodore (Ala.) High has added 18 offers in the last month-and-a-half to go with a handful of previous offers. "It has been exciting... real exciting to see the offers that are coming in now,...
LB K'Vion Thunderbird to announce commitment on 247Sports
Chicago Kenwood linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird will announce his commitment on Thursday, January 26th at 5:30 p.m. ET during 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show. Thunderbird's finalists are Colorado, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee and Arizona State. He just took an official visit with the Sun Devils over the weekend. Colorado offered after Deion...
Texas wide receiver Jeremiah Charles commits to Nebraska
It only takes one power five offer to be a power five commit and Jeremiah Charles jumped on the opportunity. The wide receiver out of Arlington (Texas) Martin High School, who played for Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager, was offered just this past Tuesday after Matt Rhule saw him put on a dazzling display on the basketball court. Now he'll try to keep growing on the gridiron in Lincoln, committing to Nebraska on Monday.
Cleveland Browns: The BIG Trade UP #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 7, 1/24/22
Good morning OBR family! We trudge on with the mocks you desire and boy do we have a doozy for you today. I have been seeing a desire to go chase a difference-maker at the wide receiver position by trading up in the draft and that is the move I decided to show you guys today. If you want to jump into the back half of the first round, here is the cost.
PODCAST: Intel on new Penn State WRs coach Marques Hagans; recruiting impact and visitor updates
Penn State started this week by filling a key spot on its coaching staff, and that development is the primary focus on a fresh episode of the Lions247 Podcast. Marques Hagans is in the spotlight after the Monday announcement of his hiring as new Nittany Lions receivers coach. Hagans replaces...
2024 Kansas linebacker re-offered by Nebraska on Monday
Matt Rhule’s staff made a re-offfer to a talented defender in the 500-mile radius on Monday morning, extending an offer to 2024 Junction City (Kan.) linebacker Michael Boganowski. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Boganowski had a strong junior year, making 123 total tackles (67 solo, three for loss), four interceptions, one...
Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky
Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
Stanford Football Transfer Portal: Window closes, 11 leave to Power-5 schools
The first of two NCAA Transfer Portal entry windows has closed. There are still exceptions for entries and new commitments still to come, but the time for portal exits has largely settled. Cardinal247.com reviews where Stanford stands with new transfers, which players have left, and where the former Cardinal will be playing in 2023.
Fresno State Transfer Portal Tracker: Window closes with 10 exits
The first of two NCAA Transfer Portal entry windows has closed. There are still exceptions for entries and new commitments still to come, but the time for portal exits has largely settled. BarkBoard.com reviews where Fresno State stands with new transfers, which players have left, and where those former Bulldogs will be playing in 2023.
