You ended up accepting the invitation from Ludogorets Razgrad from Bulgaria, why?. First I refused. They offered me a salary, and I told them that I would not go for that amount. It wasn’t my intention to go, I didn’t want to leave the house. That’s why I asked them for an amount thinking they wouldn’t give it. But they called to say they gave me what I asked for. I found myself in a situation where I had to go. I had a week where I didn’t eat, because it was really against my will, I really didn’t want to go. I was afraid of not adjusting. I replied that I would not go.

2 DAYS AGO