Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Louisville Basketball: Remembering Russ “Russdiculous” Smith
Yesterday was the one year anniversary of Louisville raising Russ Smith’s #2 jersey into the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center. His journey to Louisville basketball immortality took a different path than most players would. Scarcely recruited out of high school, Head Coach Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville were the only Division I program to extend a scholarship offer to the New York native.
onfocus.news
Gresham at the Top: Central Wisconsin Conference North Girls Basketball Standings, January 22
Central Wisconsin – North – 2022-23 Regular Season. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and...
onfocus.news
Marshfield(5th) and Wisconsin Rapids(8th) Ranked Among State’s Best in Wisconsin Grappler Team Rankings
WisconsinGrappler.com latest team wrestling rankings find two Wisconsin Valley Conference rivals ranked among the state’s best. In Division 1, Marshfield is ranked 5th and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln is ranked #8. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s...
onfocus.news
Central Wisconsin Storm(#2) Mosinee(#5) Lakeland(#6) among Wisconsin’s Best in WI Prep Hockey Team Rankings(Jan 16)
Three area teams are ranked among the state’s top hockey teams by Wisconsin Prep Hockey. Central Wisconsin Storm are ranked #2 in the Girls Rankings. Mosinee is #5 and Lakeland is #6 in the Boys Division 2 Rankings. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in...
Aaron Rodgers could end up with the Dolphins or one of these AFC teams
Aaron Rodgers could be on a new team next season if the speculation of a trade proves real, will the Miami Dolphins be his landing spot?. Following the Miami vs. Green Bay game, Rodgers praised the Dolphins and some believe he said, “A team I would like to play for” during a post-game on-field interview. Was that a subtle way of Rodgers saying to the Packers, trade me?
WKYT 27
Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County woman won over $222,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online. Last week, Nicole Morgan was one minute into her break at work when she put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online. “I wagered $.50 cents on...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
2 high school friends claim $1M Mega Millions ticket in Louisville
When he checked the ticket Saturday and saw the first five numbers matched he wasn't sure what he had won.
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
fox56news.com
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC
The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
This Is One Of “Best” Tourist Traps In All Of Wisconsin
Wisconsin has countless tourist attractions, and many of them are infamous. Some are even called tourist traps. With so many traps, some of them have to be great right? Thankfully some are. One of them is even considered one of the best by tourists. This iconic spot in Wisconsin is...
bvmsports.com
Wide world of DN racing in Wisconsin
Feature Wide world of DN racing in Wisconsin Published on January 23rd, 2023 In advance of the DN World and North American Championships in the USA, incoming weather with a snow-rain mix made site selection tricky. Ultimately Lake Kegonsa was chosen over Lake Winnebago and Lake Petenwell in Wisconsin and Lake Pepin in Lake City, MN for the racing on…
Braves News: Scott Rolen elected to Hall of Fame, Andruw Jones falls short
Going into the Baseball Hall of Fame announcement on Tuesday evening, it did not look great for any other Atlanta Braves were going to be joining Fred McGriff in this year’s Hall of Fame class. A cursory look at Ryan Thibodaux’s fantastic Hall of Fame Ballot tracker showed that Andruw Jones had appeared on below 70% of Hall of Fame ballots and Billy Wagner at just above the mark on public ballots. Gary Sheffield was below 63% and no other former Braves were close after that.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
WLKY.com
Mark Wahlberg spotted behind the bar of two Louisville night spots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People waited in line for hours, beginning Friday night, for a chance to meet actor Mark Wahlberg. He was in town promoting his tequila brand and signing bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown. But, that wasn't his first stop. It appears he arrived in the...
AOL Corp
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky
Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
Did Scott Walker try to ‘raid’ the Wisconsin retirement system?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker did not try to “raid” Wisconsin’s retirement system.
