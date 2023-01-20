ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Remembering Russ “Russdiculous” Smith

Yesterday was the one year anniversary of Louisville raising Russ Smith’s #2 jersey into the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center. His journey to Louisville basketball immortality took a different path than most players would. Scarcely recruited out of high school, Head Coach Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville were the only Division I program to extend a scholarship offer to the New York native.
LOUISVILLE, KY
onfocus.news

Marshfield(5th) and Wisconsin Rapids(8th) Ranked Among State’s Best in Wisconsin Grappler Team Rankings

WisconsinGrappler.com latest team wrestling rankings find two Wisconsin Valley Conference rivals ranked among the state’s best. In Division 1, Marshfield is ranked 5th and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln is ranked #8. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Central Wisconsin Storm(#2) Mosinee(#5) Lakeland(#6) among Wisconsin’s Best in WI Prep Hockey Team Rankings(Jan 16)

Three area teams are ranked among the state’s top hockey teams by Wisconsin Prep Hockey. Central Wisconsin Storm are ranked #2 in the Girls Rankings. Mosinee is #5 and Lakeland is #6 in the Boys Division 2 Rankings. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in...
MOSINEE, WI
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers could end up with the Dolphins or one of these AFC teams

Aaron Rodgers could be on a new team next season if the speculation of a trade proves real, will the Miami Dolphins be his landing spot?. Following the Miami vs. Green Bay game, Rodgers praised the Dolphins and some believe he said, “A team I would like to play for” during a post-game on-field interview. Was that a subtle way of Rodgers saying to the Packers, trade me?
GREEN BAY, WI
WKYT 27

Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County woman won over $222,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online. Last week, Nicole Morgan was one minute into her break at work when she put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online. “I wagered $.50 cents on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
1440 WROK

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox56news.com

2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC

The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
KENTUCKY STATE
bvmsports.com

Wide world of DN racing in Wisconsin

Feature Wide world of DN racing in Wisconsin Published on January 23rd, 2023 In advance of the DN World and North American Championships in the USA, incoming weather with a snow-rain mix made site selection tricky. Ultimately Lake Kegonsa was chosen over Lake Winnebago and Lake Petenwell in Wisconsin and Lake Pepin in Lake City, MN for the racing on…
WISCONSIN STATE
FanSided

Braves News: Scott Rolen elected to Hall of Fame, Andruw Jones falls short

Going into the Baseball Hall of Fame announcement on Tuesday evening, it did not look great for any other Atlanta Braves were going to be joining Fred McGriff in this year’s Hall of Fame class. A cursory look at Ryan Thibodaux’s fantastic Hall of Fame Ballot tracker showed that Andruw Jones had appeared on below 70% of Hall of Fame ballots and Billy Wagner at just above the mark on public ballots. Gary Sheffield was below 63% and no other former Braves were close after that.
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky

Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
KENTUCKY STATE
