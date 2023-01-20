ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

WBKO

Report: Juveniles at Warren Juvenile Detention Center attack staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three juvenile offenders in detention on charges of murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree robbery orchestrated an attack on the staff of Warren Juvenile Detention Center, according to a Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Department of Juvenile Justice report. According to officials, all youth in the...
wnky.com

A tough conversation: drug awareness for students and parents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Across the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative, there’s a man by the name of Stephen Parrott trying to start some dialogue. Parrott being a teacher at Bowling Green High School, an EMT field supervisor at the Med Center and a full time parent puts him in the position to speak on the issue of drugs affecting the youth. Along with Med Center and GRECC, Parrott has been leading presentations about drug use, with emphasis on fentanyl every day for the last 3 weeks he told News 40.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Police officers injured in restaurant assault

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police say two officers were injured in an altercation at Little Caesar’s Pizza Tuesday afternoon. Major Terry Flatt told WBKO News police got a call around 3:05 p.m. of a dispute between a customer and employees of the restaurant. When police responded, the customer...
GLASGOW, KY
935wain.com

South Central Kentucky Orthopedics Is Now T.J. Health Orthopedics

Glasgow, KY – T.J. Regional Health has joined forces with South Central Kentucky Orthopedics, the leading orthopedic care providers in this area for more than 30 years. Board-certified orthopedic surgeons, Barret Lessenberry, MD, Narasimha Reddy, MD, and Brian Elmlinger, MD, and their staff are well known for providing comprehensive orthopedic care to their patients.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

State: Juveniles attack staff at Kentucky detention center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

South Central Ky. Orthopedics joins TJ Regional Health network

GLASGOW — T.J. Regional Health announced Monday that a long-standing group of orthopedic surgeons would join their healthcare network. T.J. Regional Health has joined forces with South Central Kentucky Orthopedics, the leading orthopedic care providers in this area for more than 30 years. Board-certified orthopedic surgeons, Barret Lessenberry, MD, Narasimha Reddy, MD, and Brian Elmlinger, MD, and their staff are well known for providing comprehensive orthopedic care to their patients, T.J. Regional Health said.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Police: County-owned ATVs stolen from Glasgow park

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after several ATVs were stolen from a garage at a local park. Police say that the door to a garage at Jackie Browning Park was pried open and two ATVs that are owned by the county were stolen from the garage. The alleged theft happened last Wednesday, police said.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

NAACP conducting investigation of January 17 incident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Immediately following the incident at Anna’s Greek Restaurant on January 17, the Bowling Green chapter of the NAACP launched on investigation into the events surrounding the night. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky was scheduled to have Ryan Quarles, a republican candidate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKYT 27

Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family has confirmed that a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling sign blown on top of a car on Thursday in Elizabethtown. Lloyd Curtis, the husband of Lillian Curtis, died in the hospital on Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter Amy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Man stabbed at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, suspect arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a Bowling Green bowling alley Saturday night. Bowling Green Police responded to an altercation in the parking lot at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green. While en route, the caller advised one of the men had multiple stab wounds. According...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

