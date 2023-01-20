BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Across the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative, there’s a man by the name of Stephen Parrott trying to start some dialogue. Parrott being a teacher at Bowling Green High School, an EMT field supervisor at the Med Center and a full time parent puts him in the position to speak on the issue of drugs affecting the youth. Along with Med Center and GRECC, Parrott has been leading presentations about drug use, with emphasis on fentanyl every day for the last 3 weeks he told News 40.

