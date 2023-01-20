Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wpsdlocal6.com
3 youth offenders 'orchestrate' attack on juvenile detention center staff, DJJ reports
BOWLING GREEN, KY — The Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice says three youth offenders "orchestrated" an attack on staff at Warren Juvenile Detention Center Monday evening, injuring one staff member. According to a Tuesday release, the incident occured when staff entered the "living unit" of the facility, ordering the...
WBKO
Report: Juveniles at Warren Juvenile Detention Center attack staff
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three juvenile offenders in detention on charges of murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree robbery orchestrated an attack on the staff of Warren Juvenile Detention Center, according to a Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Department of Juvenile Justice report. According to officials, all youth in the...
wnky.com
A tough conversation: drug awareness for students and parents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Across the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative, there’s a man by the name of Stephen Parrott trying to start some dialogue. Parrott being a teacher at Bowling Green High School, an EMT field supervisor at the Med Center and a full time parent puts him in the position to speak on the issue of drugs affecting the youth. Along with Med Center and GRECC, Parrott has been leading presentations about drug use, with emphasis on fentanyl every day for the last 3 weeks he told News 40.
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm medical emergency reason for lockdown
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent Schools District leaders confirmed that a medical emergency occurred at the Glasgow High School Friday morning prompting a lockdown. Officials did not release information of the emergency but said that a student was transported to the hospital. Glasgow Police have referred all questions to...
WBKO
Police officers injured in restaurant assault
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police say two officers were injured in an altercation at Little Caesar’s Pizza Tuesday afternoon. Major Terry Flatt told WBKO News police got a call around 3:05 p.m. of a dispute between a customer and employees of the restaurant. When police responded, the customer...
935wain.com
South Central Kentucky Orthopedics Is Now T.J. Health Orthopedics
Glasgow, KY – T.J. Regional Health has joined forces with South Central Kentucky Orthopedics, the leading orthopedic care providers in this area for more than 30 years. Board-certified orthopedic surgeons, Barret Lessenberry, MD, Narasimha Reddy, MD, and Brian Elmlinger, MD, and their staff are well known for providing comprehensive orthopedic care to their patients.
wnky.com
State: Juveniles attack staff at Kentucky detention center
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night...
wcluradio.com
South Central Ky. Orthopedics joins TJ Regional Health network
GLASGOW — T.J. Regional Health announced Monday that a long-standing group of orthopedic surgeons would join their healthcare network. T.J. Regional Health has joined forces with South Central Kentucky Orthopedics, the leading orthopedic care providers in this area for more than 30 years. Board-certified orthopedic surgeons, Barret Lessenberry, MD, Narasimha Reddy, MD, and Brian Elmlinger, MD, and their staff are well known for providing comprehensive orthopedic care to their patients, T.J. Regional Health said.
wnky.com
Former LMPD officer responds to backlash surrounding local GOP event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The officer involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor is responding to recent outrage after he spoke to a Bowling Green Republican Women’s club last week. Jonathan Mattingly was invited to speak to the club at Anna’s Greek Restaurant. Restaurant goers say they...
wcluradio.com
Three sworn in as newest members of Glasgow EPB; city pool, stadium discussed
GLASGOW — Three people, including one councilmember, were sworn in as the newest board members of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors at a meeting of the Glasgow Council Monday evening. Those three individuals included Robert Oliver, a newcomer who will fill the unexpired term of Beau Jones;...
WBKO
Police: County-owned ATVs stolen from Glasgow park
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after several ATVs were stolen from a garage at a local park. Police say that the door to a garage at Jackie Browning Park was pried open and two ATVs that are owned by the county were stolen from the garage. The alleged theft happened last Wednesday, police said.
wnky.com
NAACP conducting investigation of January 17 incident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Immediately following the incident at Anna’s Greek Restaurant on January 17, the Bowling Green chapter of the NAACP launched on investigation into the events surrounding the night. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky was scheduled to have Ryan Quarles, a republican candidate...
WKYT 27
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family has confirmed that a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling sign blown on top of a car on Thursday in Elizabethtown. Lloyd Curtis, the husband of Lillian Curtis, died in the hospital on Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter Amy...
WBKO
Man stabbed at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, suspect arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a Bowling Green bowling alley Saturday night. Bowling Green Police responded to an altercation in the parking lot at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green. While en route, the caller advised one of the men had multiple stab wounds. According...
arizonasuntimes.com
Liberal Professor at Western Kentucky University Fired after Protesting His School’s DEI Dogma
Former Western Kentucky University English instructor Ryan Hall said he was fired after canceling his classes in protest of his school’s political bias to embrace and enforce diversity, equity and inclusion above free speech and academic freedom and discourse. Hall, who describes himself as a liberal who has never...
wnky.com
BG Freedom Walkers gather in front of local restaurant, protesting recent event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Join News 40 Reporter Meghann Stamps LIVE @ BG Freedom Walker’s protest against Anna’s Greek Restaurant. Tune into News 40 @ 10 p.m. for tonight’s full story.
wdrb.com
'I want my wife' | Family remembers grandparents who died after Denny's sign crushed car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky family is remembering the lives of their grandparents, who died after a Denny's restaurant signed fell on the car they were in last week in Elizabethtown. The victims are Lillian and Lloyd Curtis of Columbia, Kentucky. Lloyd Curtis, 77, died early Monday morning at...
wnky.com
Cancer survivor shares story during Dance Big Red’s week in Commonwealth Cup
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Four rival Bluegrass universities, including WKU, are joining forces to raise money for a good cause. “Three other schools in Kentucky: UK, U of L and Bellarmine University,” said Dance Big Red Executive Co-Chair Madison Feria. “It really shows that there’s four universities in the Commonwealth...
Kentucky pharmacist, spouse indicted in drug case
A Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.
Comments / 2