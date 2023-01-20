View Gallery and, YES! The Jeep comes with the property!. This secluded property would be perfect for a hunting and family get-away. The acreage consists of mainly hardwoods such as red and white oak, and shagbark hickory, along with a mix of pines. This is a great hunting and recreational property, and also a nice investment property for a future timber harvest. A select timber harvest was done a few years ago. There are established trails for hiking and ATVs. This property is located just a short drive to a designated fishing and canoe launch area on the Genesee River.

SCIO, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO