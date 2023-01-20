Read full article on original website
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
Ralphie the "Jerk" looking for home
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One "fire-breathing demon" at the Niagara County SPCA has attracted national attention across social media. The shelter shared online that Ralphie needs a new home, but there are a couple of things they want you to know first. Apparently, Ralphie at first glance, "he’s an...
Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
‘They are giving us a chance to get back on our feet’: Niagara County family thanks community for donations following house fire
WILSON N.Y. (WIVB) – Businesses across Western New York are coming together to help a local family that lost everything in a house fire last week. That fire sent a father and son to area hospitals, where they continue to recover. Jacob Wankasky owns The Old Chapel Antique and Artisan Market in North Tonawanda. His […]
Cattaraugus County man killed in pedestrian accident
ARCADE, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man had died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer in the Village of Arcade. Arcade Police say they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer on North Street just before 2 pm on Monday. Police say the victim was...
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: 70 acres Hunting Land with House, Garage and Jeep in Scio NY
View Gallery and, YES! The Jeep comes with the property!. This secluded property would be perfect for a hunting and family get-away. The acreage consists of mainly hardwoods such as red and white oak, and shagbark hickory, along with a mix of pines. This is a great hunting and recreational property, and also a nice investment property for a future timber harvest. A select timber harvest was done a few years ago. There are established trails for hiking and ATVs. This property is located just a short drive to a designated fishing and canoe launch area on the Genesee River.
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
Did It Really Hit 75 Degrees Last Night In Western New York?
Since the beginning of January, we have been anticipating a major snowfall on the horizon, especially when you consider that we have already seen two major snowstorms this winter: one in November (just before Thanksgiving) and one in December (also known as ‘The Christmas Blizzard’). Every month, Western...
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
Sheriff: Woman charged with arson subject of 63 911 calls
First responders went to Springbrook Apartments on N. Buffalo Street around 10:40 p.m.
A community staple closes after 36 years
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
Third prize Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Check your lottery tickets. While no one won the jackpot in Monday night's drawing, a third prize Powerball Power Play ticket worth $150,000 was sold in West Seneca. The winning numbers for January 23, 2023 drawing are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. The power play...
Very Creepy “White Indian” with Sword Spotted in WNY
Who is this person in the white Indian suit that we keep seeing? There is someone in an Indian suit that is kind of creepy, walking around Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and West Seneca.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Wyoming Co.
Buffalo Common Council member suggests adding emergency service arms to Route 33 after death in blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even after one month, those chilling memories of stranded cars and calls for help are still seared in Rasheed Wyatt’s memory. They prompted the Buffalo Common Council member to take action, calling on the Department of Transportation with a formal resolution to put emergency service arms on the entrances and exits on Route 33 in the City of Buffalo.
Niagara Falls man killed in shooting Saturday night
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Niagara Falls on Saturday night, according to police. Police say they responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the report. The man was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he […]
30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 30 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. James, Kenneth Wayne. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION...
There's a new restaurant at The Barrel Factory in the Old First Ward
Chef Cornell Williams remembers his first visit to The Barrel Factory in the Old First Ward. "The first time I walked in I was wowed. I said I want to work here," Williams said.
WKBW-TV
Push to add stop arms to Route 33 after woman dies in car during the blizzard
Vehicle fire causes significant damage to home in Ontario County
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A home suffered significant damage after a fire Monday morning that originated from a vehicle in the home’s garage, according to the West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Departments. The West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Department say they responded to the report of a house fire at 2870 Conn Rd. in […]
