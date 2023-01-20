ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

Ralphie the "Jerk" looking for home

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One "fire-breathing demon" at the Niagara County SPCA has attracted national attention across social media. The shelter shared online that Ralphie needs a new home, but there are a couple of things they want you to know first. Apparently, Ralphie at first glance, "he’s an...
Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
‘They are giving us a chance to get back on our feet’: Niagara County family thanks community for donations following house fire

WILSON N.Y. (WIVB) – Businesses across Western New York are coming together to help a local family that lost everything in a house fire last week. That fire sent a father and son to area hospitals, where they continue to recover. Jacob Wankasky owns The Old Chapel Antique and Artisan Market in North Tonawanda. His […]
NY Landquest: 70 acres Hunting Land with House, Garage and Jeep in Scio NY

View Gallery and, YES! The Jeep comes with the property!. This secluded property would be perfect for a hunting and family get-away. The acreage consists of mainly hardwoods such as red and white oak, and shagbark hickory, along with a mix of pines. This is a great hunting and recreational property, and also a nice investment property for a future timber harvest. A select timber harvest was done a few years ago. There are established trails for hiking and ATVs. This property is located just a short drive to a designated fishing and canoe launch area on the Genesee River.
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York

You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
A community staple closes after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Wyoming Co.

ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a tractor trailer on Monday afternoon in Wyoming County. Arcade Police say the crash happened on North Street just before 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, police announced that a tractor trailer had struck a pedestrian, a 31-year-old man from Delevan, N.Y., who had run […]
Buffalo Common Council member suggests adding emergency service arms to Route 33 after death in blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even after one month, those chilling memories of stranded cars and calls for help are still seared in Rasheed Wyatt’s memory. They prompted the Buffalo Common Council member to take action, calling on the Department of Transportation with a formal resolution to put emergency service arms on the entrances and exits on Route 33 in the City of Buffalo.
Niagara Falls man killed in shooting Saturday night

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Niagara Falls on Saturday night, according to police. Police say they responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the report. The man was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he […]
