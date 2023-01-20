ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Related
247Sports

LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25

Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle

The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

BONEYARD: Bulldogs enjoy a big Sunday in the transfer market

Mississippi State had some immediate needs to fill in the NCAA transfer portal. The Bulldog quickly identified some defensive backs with which to revamp the secondary and a kicker to replace the outgoing Massimo Biscardi. With those gaps filled, State turned its attention to the offensive side of the football.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: Five-star prospect not visiting Colorado, Deion Sanders, father says

Nyckoles Harbor, one of the top uncommitted players in the 2023 recruiting cycle, is not on a visit to Colorado despite a post Monday on his Instagram story indicating his location was Boulder, Colorado, according to the player's father, Azuka Harbor, in an interview with 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Azuka Harbor told 247Sports his son "was nowhere near Colorado" and that Oregon has an in-home visit set up with the top-ranked athlete on Monday night in Washington, D.C.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined

LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Edge rusher gets offer, sets immediate official visit

Hocking (OH) College edge rusher Jefferson Adam registered 8.5 sacks this past season and that kind of production has caught the eye of several Power Five schools as the late signing period nears. Iowa State and Indiana came through with scholarships after the December dead period and, just today, West Virginia joined the mix.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

LB K'Vion Thunderbird to announce commitment on 247Sports

Chicago Kenwood linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird will announce his commitment on Thursday, January 26th at 5:30 p.m. ET during 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show. Thunderbird's finalists are Colorado, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee and Arizona State. He just took an official visit with the Sun Devils over the weekend. Colorado offered after Deion...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

2023 WR Demitrius Bell commits to Nebraska

Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock 2023 athlete Demitrius Bell has announced his commitment to Nebraska following an official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. Bell chose the Huskers over Kentucky and Michigan State among others and becomes commit No. 26 for head coach Matt Rhule and his staff in the 2023 cycle. He will play receiver for Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Texas wide receiver Jeremiah Charles commits to Nebraska

It only takes one power five offer to be a power five commit and Jeremiah Charles jumped on the opportunity. The wide receiver out of Arlington (Texas) Martin High School, who played for Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager, was offered just this past Tuesday after Matt Rhule saw him put on a dazzling display on the basketball court. Now he'll try to keep growing on the gridiron in Lincoln, committing to Nebraska on Monday.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga tumbles after historic loss

There's a new No. 1 in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Houston held the crown for a few weeks, but the Cougars got upset in the closing seconds by Temple and the door was opened for a new top dog. However, voters couldn't look to then-No. 2 Kansas. Bill Self and the Jayhawks got smoked by TCU Saturday. The conversation for No. 1 centered heavily around Alabama and Purdue.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Gamecocks add kicker from Alabama

Peyton Argent announced a commitment to South Carolina on Monday, a couple of days after he was in town for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound kicker from Hoover (Ala.) High School will join the Gamecocks as a preferred walk-on. Argent also had a PWO offer from Louisiana. As a...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Michigan State team that's already low on numbers even when healthy was much less than that Sunday afternoon at Indiana. With senior forward Malik Hall sidelined with a foot injury, the Spartans also didn't have a full-strength Tyson Walker at their disposal against the Hoosiers in a noisy road environment. The senior guard came down with a stomach virus two days before the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo said, which made his status uncertain as late as Sunday morning.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

247Sports

