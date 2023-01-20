ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft to invest billions in maker of viral AI ChatGPT

Microsoft says it is making a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in the artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT and other tools that can write readable text and generate new images. The tech giant on Monday described its new agreement as the third stage of a growing partnership...
