Hailey Bieber has rid herself of her signature expensive brunette goddess tresses for a chic, all-American girl bob. As Bieber is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in the beauty community, there will be no surprise that everyone will be rocking this specific hairstyle all of 2023. The Rhode Skin founder chose to reveal the new look in a TikTok video, showing off her chic middle part and textured ends. In the clip, the star pairs the moment with an off-duty leather bomber jack, black sweats and blue kicks. The entire vibe sets the tone for American girls all over, cementing the fact that girls in the U.S. have their own sense of style that’s daring enough to be copied. For those looking to replicate this hairstyle exactly, ask your stylist for a “box bob” at your next appointment. This bob style keeps neck cleavage in rotation and is more about the classic and sharp shape and less about layers. If you have more of an angled and structured face, this cut is great for enhancing those features.

1 DAY AGO