Hypebae
EYTYS FW23 Raises Temperatures With Intimate Graphic Prints
Stockholm-based brand EYTYS looks to the past for inspiration for its Fall/Winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear Menswear collection. The label’s latest offering artfully uses a screen print from the 1978 film, Rockers, capturing moments of intimacy and intrigue. Worn leather jackets reveal naked silhouettes in a state of play upon closer inspection. Meanwhile, lovers shotgunning smoke into each other’s mouths makes several appearances on loose-fitting shirts and mini skirts.
Hypebae
BONSAI FW23 Offers Cool Kid Cozy Core
Emerging Italian brand BONSAI is giving a master class in cozy core with its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The gathering of coats, knits and co-ords is grounded in a richly saturated color palette inspired by nature’s beauty. A soft-to-the-touch fleece puffer jacket and balaclava mirror a rich sunset, while accompanying trousers resemble a sandy desert landscape. Texture proves to be a unifying theme as a green sweater calls ’70s-esque shag rugs to mind.
Hypebae
Marine Serre's FW23 at Paris Fashion Week Was a Zero-Waste Show
Marine Serre‘s poignant Fall/Winter 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week took place at the Grande Halle de La Villette, and as always, it had a pretty important message behind it. Potentially the first of its kind, the brand’s PFW offering was a no-waste showcase, in that “all elements” of...
Hypebae
BODE FW23 Men's Delivers a Master Class in Fashion History
Emily Bode celebrates her family’s matriarchal lineage for her eponymous brand’s first Fall/Winter 2023 menswear line. Offering a fashion-forward look at history, Emily in Paris takes on an entirely different meaning as BODE‘s latest collection exudes a decidedly Americana aesthetic. A pair of satin pants adorned with pivotal years join a patchwork coat, illustrating local herbs, whereas buttery leather jackets arrive with fringe detailing, straight out of a Western film, while bold, rodeo-ready shirts are updated with a leg-baring skirt.
Hypebae
doublesoul x Beepy Bella Drop Kid Core-Approved Collection
It girl-approved sock brand doublesoul has joined forces with Isabella Lalonde, the mind behind the whimsical New York-based jewelry label Beepy Bella, to release a limited-edition collection of colorful and campy designs. The collaboration was absolute kismet as doublesoul co-founder Allison Strumeyer shares with Hypebae, “We couldn’t think of a...
Hypebae
Supreme Rumored to Release Tamagotchi Collaboration
Supreme continues to expand its list of partners with new rumors suggesting the streetwear brand is releasing a Tamagotchi collaboration. While nothing is confirmed as of writing, streetwear insiders like @supreme_leaks_news and @dropsbyjay have noted the team-up is expected to drop as part of Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2023 lineup. The New York brand’s drops usually feature accessories in addition to ready-to-wear, frequently including unexpected collaborations. In the past, the label has worked with Pat McGrath on nail polish and lipstick, ChapStick on lip balm, Bang & Olufsen on speakers, Skittles, Smeg on a fridge and more.
Hypebae
Human Made Releases Limited Edition Donuts With Krispy Kreme
Cult-classic brand Human Made is partnering with decadent donut company Krispy Kreme to release an assortment of limited edition flavors. Designed by Mr. Nigo, a longtime fan of the original glazed, the specially made pastries arrive in an exclusive box, bearing a hybrid logo of the two brands. New flavors include three options — a strawberry chocolate heart with sweet and sour taste and smoothness, a luscious chocolate custard with a classic donut and the all-time favorite glazed.
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber Cuts Her Hair Into the Most All American Girl, Preppy "Box Bob"
Hailey Bieber has rid herself of her signature expensive brunette goddess tresses for a chic, all-American girl bob. As Bieber is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in the beauty community, there will be no surprise that everyone will be rocking this specific hairstyle all of 2023. The Rhode Skin founder chose to reveal the new look in a TikTok video, showing off her chic middle part and textured ends. In the clip, the star pairs the moment with an off-duty leather bomber jack, black sweats and blue kicks. The entire vibe sets the tone for American girls all over, cementing the fact that girls in the U.S. have their own sense of style that’s daring enough to be copied. For those looking to replicate this hairstyle exactly, ask your stylist for a “box bob” at your next appointment. This bob style keeps neck cleavage in rotation and is more about the classic and sharp shape and less about layers. If you have more of an angled and structured face, this cut is great for enhancing those features.
Hypebae
Chanel's SS23 Paris Couture Week Show Brings Woodland Simplicity to the Runway
Chanel‘s dreamy Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Couture Week began with reference to Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment at 31, rue Cambon. As the starting point for the collection, the now-iconic location is where Creative Director Virginie Viard took French artist Xavier Veilhan at the very beginning of their work together, which now continues for another season. “For his third participation, I asked him to reinterpret the apartment’s bestiary and incorporate his own. The whole embroidery universe of the collection is turned towards the animal world,” Viard explains in the show notes.
Hypebae
Schiaparelli's Spring 2023 Paris Couture Week Show Was All About the Animals
Schiaparelli‘s decadent Spring 2023 showcase at Paris Couture Week is already the show of the season, and it’s only just begun. After Kylie Jenner was seen in attendance wearing the brand’s soon-to-be viral lion head gown and Doja Cat arrived in a head-to-toe red ensemble, we knew that the show was going to be big, but we didn’t realize it’d be this big.
Hypebae
Dua Lipa’s XXL Plaited Ponytail Doubled as the Perfect Winter Accessory
Outside of her fierce, iconic eyebrows, Dua Lipa‘s hair is next to gawk at in her glam moments. From chic updo hairstyles to goddess extensions, the star is never not giving us a lewk, and her extra long braided ponytail spoke explicitly to this theory. In an Instagram post,...
Hypebae
TikTok Reveals Its Staff Can Decide What Content Becomes Viral
TikTok has more power than you think. Though there’s been rumors that TikTok employees can decide what goes viral, now it’s finally been confirmed. While the platform’s algorithm can still decide what becomes popular, TikTok staff and ByteDance also have a say in what goes viral using a practice called heating.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Gives a Glimpse Into What She Would Look Like With Different Bob Styles
We’re never mad at a throwback moment on a Tuesday. What better person to give us a glam nostalgic hair moment than Kendall Jenner with her caramel, ’50s-inspired bouffant bob hairstyle. Celebrity hairstylist Syd Hayes took to Instagram to share vaulted clips from a 2019 campaign. The model...
Hypebae
BLACKPINK's Jisoo Debuts Romantic Audrey Hepburn Micro Bangs for Dior’s Couture Show
Micro bangs are always a risky thing to do to your hair. They can either go left in a non-sexy way or if you’re like BLACKPINK Jisoo, you can come out on the right of the best side with them. The Dior global ambassador was spotted at the brand’s...
Hypebae
Jordan Brand Announces Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Auction With Sotheby's
Jordan Brand has teamed up with Sotheby’s for the auction of the year, and we have all the details. The footwear pioneer is set to hold an exclusive auction for 23 pairs of Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13s, resurfaced last year in tribute to what would’ve been the artist’s 50th birthday.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Fronts Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in Miu Miu‘s new Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, alongside the likes of Ever Anderson Achol Ayor, Emma Corrin, Esther McGregor, Quintessa Swindell, Karolin Wolter and Lim Yoona. Interrogating the function of fashion and its place in a modern-day world, the campaign aims to encourage self-expression and the...
Hypebae
Rita Ora Looks Like a Character Out of a Jane Austen Novel, With Vintage "Wedding" Look
Rita Ora is known to be one of the girlies that provide conversation-worthy hair and makeup moments. So it should be no surprise that she rose to the editorial glam occasion with a time period hairstyle, rocking a vintage Yves Saint Laurent gown. Ora took to Instagram to share a...
Hypebae
'Love Is Blind's Natalie Reveals Shayne Joined New Dating Series 'Perfect Match' During Their Relationship
Season 2 of Netflix‘s Love Is Blind gifted fans with a chaotic and hard-to-read dynamic between cast members Natalie Lee and Shane Jansen. Natalie’s behavior all along hinted that there was a bigger reveal as to why she no longer wanted to be with Shayne — and it wasn’t Shaina Hurley‘s fault, as many suspected.
Hypebae
Chloë Bailey Announces Her Upcoming Debut Solo Album, 'In Pieces'
Chloë Bailey has announced her upcoming debut solo album, In Pieces. “In Pieces. My debut album. March 2023,” she captioned a teaser trailer on social media. The visuals feature the singer in an all-red latex outfit as she holds a gold heart and a brain on each arm, acting as a human balance.
Hypebae
Anne Hathaway Needs To Drop the 411 on Her Skincare Routine After Glowing Bed Selfie
There aren’t many A-listers that can post a bare-faced selfie and have you wondering about their skincare secret to the fountain of youth, but Anne Hathaway is one of them. The actor took to Instagram to causally post her lounging and relaxing in all of her glory. Hathaway is sporting a crisp white robe, propped up with fluffy pillows, with her long tresses fanned out behind her. The star of the moment is her fresh face. As a beauty enthusiast, I can detect a hint of makeup, with a trace of blush and a little mascara making up for a chic and breathtaking selfie moment. As one knows, it’s the caring for the skin underneath that makes any beat really glow to its fullest potential. That being said, we really want to know the direct products the actor uses in her regime because the skin is skinning — and we’re here for it.
