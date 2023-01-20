Read full article on original website
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Tom Hanks Lands Three Razzies Nominations (& He Deserves Every One Of Them)
Though Tom Hanks has his share of bad movies, his two consecutive Academy Awards for "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump" — as well as his array of other awards, per IMDb — are a pretty good indication that he's no slouch when it comes to acting. Even when the movie around him ends up being a bit of a turkey, his genial air and genuine acting ability can make it very difficult to imagine that someone would genuinely dislike a Tom Hanks performance. It would be even harder to imagine him in the receiving end of a Golden Raspberry award.
How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
American Pickers Star Mike Wolfe Was Completely Touched By One Collector's Antiques
At this point in the primetime tenure of "American Pickers," there's not much that the show's creator and host Mike Wolfe hasn't seen. That includes 23 seasons worth of road-dogging, antiquing drama that finds the antique guru and a revolving door of equally informed co-hosts digging for forgotten treasures in the backyards and rusted sheds of modern America.
Emma Roberts Could Hardly Function Around Stevie Nicks While On The Set Of American Horror Story
Like everyone else in the famous repertory cast, Emma Roberts has become one of the many familiar faces of "American Horror Story." It all started with the series' third season, "Coven," in which she played the spoiled and self-centered starlet-turned-witch Madison Montgomery. Since then, she's appeared in four subsequent seasons, including reprising the role of Madison for "American Horror Story: Apocalypse." By her own account, Ryan Murphy's most storied creation changed her career and her life. Of course, by the time "Coven" came around, Roberts had already established herself as a successful actor through everything from Nickelodeon kid shows like "Unfabulous" and more adult fare like "Scream 4."
Pamela Anderson Makes A Bombshell Claim About Home Improvement Co-Star Tim Allen's On-Set Behavior
From voicing space ranger Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's "Toy Story" to unintentionally taking on the duties of St. Nick in "The Santa Clause," Tim Allen is a staple in many beloved franchises. But over the course of his illustrious career, the actor has been the subject of numerous controversies. In...
toofab.com
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
The 2023 Oscars Best Actor Nominees - Who Will Win & Who Should Win
The 2023 Oscar nominations are here, and as expected, there are snubs, surprises, and the usual suspects. While there are plenty of names we've seen pop up before on Academy night, such as Steven Spielberg garnering another best director nomination, there are plenty of new faces as well, especially when it comes to the best actor race.
Brendan Fraser's Response To His Oscar Nomination Has Us All Choked Up
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its nominations for the 95th Oscars coming later this year. Among the various expected nods, snubs, and surprises from the Oscar nominations (sorry, Tom Cruise), actor Brendan Fraser received a best actor nomination for his role as Charlie in the A24 drama "The Whale" (via IMDb). Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film follows an English teacher attempting to rebuild his relationship with his daughter, despite years of shame-induced self-isolation. Fraser's performance in the film has garnered nigh-innumerable high-profile accolades.
James Cameron’s Wife: Meet His Spouse Suzy Amis, Plus Everything On His 4 Previous Marriages
James Cameron is the director of massive movie hits including ‘Titanic’ and ‘Terminator.’. He is currently married to actress Suzy Amis. The household name was previously married four times. James just garnered a Best Picture Academy Award nomination for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’. James Cameron,...
Shrinking Star Jason Segel Comments On Harrison Ford's Surprising Comedic Chops
One of Hollywood's most coveted actors, Harrison Ford is best remembered for his appearances in genre staples like "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones," two franchises he's continued to be a part of well into the 2010s. It would be unfair, however, to simply peg the Oscar-nominated actor as a franchise pony. Ford has lent his talents to a wide variety of genres and projects, which include the dramatic "Witness," the sci-fi classic "Blade Runner," and the action-packed "The Fugitive."
Ashton Kutcher Had A Strange Moment Of Disorientation On Set Of That '90s Show
When "That '70s Show" premiered in 1998, the '70s setting, vibe, and overall atmosphere of the program was a nostalgic callback to another time. Unfortunately, the short-lived "That '80s Show" did not catch on like its predecessor, which left fans with only the original sitcom to appreciate in syndication or as a binge-watch following the series' conclusion in 2006. Flash-forward to 2023, and recollections of the 1990s are where '70s nostalgia was in '98 (via The Escapist), and fans new and old now have the Netflix revival "That '90s Show" to enjoy.
It Sounds Like That Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Isn't Happening After All
Ever since news broke in June that Emmy-winning actress Julia Garner was going to fill the role of Madonna in a movie biopic directed by the Material Girl herself, the Internet has been squirming in anticipation. Though the project was announced in 2020, the film continued to undergo production developments — with multiple writers, including Madonna herself, providing passes at the script. When Garner won the role of the pop icon over fellow young actors like Florence Pugh and "Euphoria" star Alexa Demie, it seemed like the project was finally taking off.
How Cobra Kai Figured Out The Recipe To Revive A Tired Old IP
On January 20, Netflix released a video announcing "Cobra Kai" Season 6 and confirming that this will be the final "Cobra Kai" season. Fortunately for the show's fanbase, "Cobra Kai" looks to be ending on a high note. Numerous glowing reviews for "Cobra Kai" Season 5 described it as the series' best, culminating in Season 5 becoming one of the best-reviewed for a Netflix original in the streaming service's history (via Forbes).
Melissa Rauch Sees A Big Bang Theory Reunion In The Future - Exclusive
As Bernadette on "The Big Bang Theory," Melissa Rauch earned her comedic stripes, starring on the series for 10 of the 12 seasons it was on the air. Bernadette, Howard's love interest and eventual wife, was known for her squeaky voice and razor-sharp tongue — a winning combo when it came to laughs.
Why Laura Acosta From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar
The following article contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 11 — "Lost Ones" Might Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) find love again? He's been mourning the death of his beloved wife, Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson) for seasons now, and his dates have been sparing, to say the least. But he might have found someone during the course of the episode titled "Lost Ones." Laura Acosta (Jessica Pimental) is a cop who was injured in the line of duty — in fact, while she was covering Danny's shift on the night Linda died in a tragic helicopter accident — and now she's trying to figure out her post-force plans. Unfortunately, she's not eligible for a full disability, which ropes Danny's entire family into the proceedings as they try to earn her fair due. The Reagan clan notes the chemistry between the twosome; worried that Danny's grief has kept him isolated, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) nudges his son into making a date with Laura and moving beyond his grief.
The One Tree Hill Kissing Scene That Grossed Out Bethany Joy Lenz
Onscreen kissing scenes have a tendency to be anything but romantic for the actors involved. From performers who hate kissing their costars due to a lack of real-life rapport to actors who get grossed out by kissing their co-workers due to physical or other issues, acting is a job even when it seems like it ought not to be. After all, if Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable could make their kisses seem romantic even though Leigh was allegedly repulsed by Gable's false teeth and the odor that emanated from them, any actor ought to be able to soldier through and deliver a convincing performance, right?
Anne Hathaway Encourages Fans To Be Patient In An Update Regarding Princess Diaries 3
"The Princess Diaries" wasn't just a surprise hit when it was released in 2001. It also made Anne Hathaway a bankable teen movie star, leading to the sequel "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" as well as the 2004 adaptation of "Ella Enchanted." Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis, an introverted adolescent...
Shotgun Wedding Review: Hallmark Meets Die Hard
One of the only positive outcomes of Hollywood's post-pandemic crisis is the unexpected revival of the big-screen, A-list romcom, with the likes of "Marry Me," "The Lost City," and "Ticket to Paradise" charming audiences worldwide throughout their lucrative box office runs. Having the genre back on our screens has been such a tonic that we're unprepared for the current moment when their simple narrative formulas are already starting to show signs of growing stale once again.
