ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looper

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Tom Hanks Lands Three Razzies Nominations (& He Deserves Every One Of Them)

Though Tom Hanks has his share of bad movies, his two consecutive Academy Awards for "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump" — as well as his array of other awards, per IMDb — are a pretty good indication that he's no slouch when it comes to acting. Even when the movie around him ends up being a bit of a turkey, his genial air and genuine acting ability can make it very difficult to imagine that someone would genuinely dislike a Tom Hanks performance. It would be even harder to imagine him in the receiving end of a Golden Raspberry award.
Looper

How Jonathan Majors Got Ripped To Play A Bodybuilder For Magazine Dreams

2023 is shaping up to be the year of Jonathan Majors. The actor's resume, which already includes such gems as "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," will be bumped up by two major releases this year with Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the ninth installment of the "Rocky" franchise "Creed III." But in that mix of major movie appearances, Majors also lent his talents to a smaller release that has moviegoers seeing a golden statuette in the actor's future.
Looper

American Pickers Star Mike Wolfe Was Completely Touched By One Collector's Antiques

At this point in the primetime tenure of "American Pickers," there's not much that the show's creator and host Mike Wolfe hasn't seen. That includes 23 seasons worth of road-dogging, antiquing drama that finds the antique guru and a revolving door of equally informed co-hosts digging for forgotten treasures in the backyards and rusted sheds of modern America.
Looper

Emma Roberts Could Hardly Function Around Stevie Nicks While On The Set Of American Horror Story

Like everyone else in the famous repertory cast, Emma Roberts has become one of the many familiar faces of "American Horror Story." It all started with the series' third season, "Coven," in which she played the spoiled and self-centered starlet-turned-witch Madison Montgomery. Since then, she's appeared in four subsequent seasons, including reprising the role of Madison for "American Horror Story: Apocalypse." By her own account, Ryan Murphy's most storied creation changed her career and her life. Of course, by the time "Coven" came around, Roberts had already established herself as a successful actor through everything from Nickelodeon kid shows like "Unfabulous" and more adult fare like "Scream 4."
toofab.com

Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'

"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
Looper

The 2023 Oscars Best Actor Nominees - Who Will Win & Who Should Win

The 2023 Oscar nominations are here, and as expected, there are snubs, surprises, and the usual suspects. While there are plenty of names we've seen pop up before on Academy night, such as Steven Spielberg garnering another best director nomination, there are plenty of new faces as well, especially when it comes to the best actor race.
Looper

Brendan Fraser's Response To His Oscar Nomination Has Us All Choked Up

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its nominations for the 95th Oscars coming later this year. Among the various expected nods, snubs, and surprises from the Oscar nominations (sorry, Tom Cruise), actor Brendan Fraser received a best actor nomination for his role as Charlie in the A24 drama "The Whale" (via IMDb). Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film follows an English teacher attempting to rebuild his relationship with his daughter, despite years of shame-induced self-isolation. Fraser's performance in the film has garnered nigh-innumerable high-profile accolades.
Looper

Shrinking Star Jason Segel Comments On Harrison Ford's Surprising Comedic Chops

One of Hollywood's most coveted actors, Harrison Ford is best remembered for his appearances in genre staples like "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones," two franchises he's continued to be a part of well into the 2010s. It would be unfair, however, to simply peg the Oscar-nominated actor as a franchise pony. Ford has lent his talents to a wide variety of genres and projects, which include the dramatic "Witness," the sci-fi classic "Blade Runner," and the action-packed "The Fugitive."
Looper

Ashton Kutcher Had A Strange Moment Of Disorientation On Set Of That '90s Show

When "That '70s Show" premiered in 1998, the '70s setting, vibe, and overall atmosphere of the program was a nostalgic callback to another time. Unfortunately, the short-lived "That '80s Show" did not catch on like its predecessor, which left fans with only the original sitcom to appreciate in syndication or as a binge-watch following the series' conclusion in 2006. Flash-forward to 2023, and recollections of the 1990s are where '70s nostalgia was in '98 (via The Escapist), and fans new and old now have the Netflix revival "That '90s Show" to enjoy.
WISCONSIN STATE
Looper

It Sounds Like That Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Isn't Happening After All

Ever since news broke in June that Emmy-winning actress Julia Garner was going to fill the role of Madonna in a movie biopic directed by the Material Girl herself, the Internet has been squirming in anticipation. Though the project was announced in 2020, the film continued to undergo production developments — with multiple writers, including Madonna herself, providing passes at the script. When Garner won the role of the pop icon over fellow young actors like Florence Pugh and "Euphoria" star Alexa Demie, it seemed like the project was finally taking off.
NEW YORK STATE
Looper

How Cobra Kai Figured Out The Recipe To Revive A Tired Old IP

On January 20, Netflix released a video announcing "Cobra Kai" Season 6 and confirming that this will be the final "Cobra Kai" season. Fortunately for the show's fanbase, "Cobra Kai" looks to be ending on a high note. Numerous glowing reviews for "Cobra Kai" Season 5 described it as the series' best, culminating in Season 5 becoming one of the best-reviewed for a Netflix original in the streaming service's history (via Forbes).
Looper

Melissa Rauch Sees A Big Bang Theory Reunion In The Future - Exclusive

As Bernadette on "The Big Bang Theory," Melissa Rauch earned her comedic stripes, starring on the series for 10 of the 12 seasons it was on the air. Bernadette, Howard's love interest and eventual wife, was known for her squeaky voice and razor-sharp tongue — a winning combo when it came to laughs.
Looper

Why Laura Acosta From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar

The following article contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 11 — "Lost Ones" Might Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) find love again? He's been mourning the death of his beloved wife, Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson) for seasons now, and his dates have been sparing, to say the least. But he might have found someone during the course of the episode titled "Lost Ones." Laura Acosta (Jessica Pimental) is a cop who was injured in the line of duty — in fact, while she was covering Danny's shift on the night Linda died in a tragic helicopter accident — and now she's trying to figure out her post-force plans. Unfortunately, she's not eligible for a full disability, which ropes Danny's entire family into the proceedings as they try to earn her fair due. The Reagan clan notes the chemistry between the twosome; worried that Danny's grief has kept him isolated, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) nudges his son into making a date with Laura and moving beyond his grief.
Looper

The One Tree Hill Kissing Scene That Grossed Out Bethany Joy Lenz

Onscreen kissing scenes have a tendency to be anything but romantic for the actors involved. From performers who hate kissing their costars due to a lack of real-life rapport to actors who get grossed out by kissing their co-workers due to physical or other issues, acting is a job even when it seems like it ought not to be. After all, if Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable could make their kisses seem romantic even though Leigh was allegedly repulsed by Gable's false teeth and the odor that emanated from them, any actor ought to be able to soldier through and deliver a convincing performance, right?
Looper

Shotgun Wedding Review: Hallmark Meets Die Hard

One of the only positive outcomes of Hollywood's post-pandemic crisis is the unexpected revival of the big-screen, A-list romcom, with the likes of "Marry Me," "The Lost City," and "Ticket to Paradise" charming audiences worldwide throughout their lucrative box office runs. Having the genre back on our screens has been such a tonic that we're unprepared for the current moment when their simple narrative formulas are already starting to show signs of growing stale once again.
Looper

Looper

16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy