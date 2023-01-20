The following article contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 11 — "Lost Ones" Might Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) find love again? He's been mourning the death of his beloved wife, Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson) for seasons now, and his dates have been sparing, to say the least. But he might have found someone during the course of the episode titled "Lost Ones." Laura Acosta (Jessica Pimental) is a cop who was injured in the line of duty — in fact, while she was covering Danny's shift on the night Linda died in a tragic helicopter accident — and now she's trying to figure out her post-force plans. Unfortunately, she's not eligible for a full disability, which ropes Danny's entire family into the proceedings as they try to earn her fair due. The Reagan clan notes the chemistry between the twosome; worried that Danny's grief has kept him isolated, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) nudges his son into making a date with Laura and moving beyond his grief.

