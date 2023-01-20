ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Controversial Non-Call Costs Duke, Drops in ACC Standings

Kyle Filipowski was hit in the throat on a controversial non-call in Duke’s 78-75 loss to Virginia Tech on Monday. So what’s next for the Blue Devils? Jeff Goodman and Doug Gottlieb let us know on Inside College Hoops.
