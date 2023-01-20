Read full article on original website
10 Incredible Events To Ensure A Magical New Year’s Eve In Chicago
With 2023 just a few days away, it’s time to start thinking about how you plan to ring in the new year. Luckily, Chicago is filled to the brim with options! If you’re still narrowing down plans, we’ve got you covered! These are the hottest parties and events you should be attending on December 31st. When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m Rings in the new year with a glamorous twist at the Offshore: The Glitz and Glam Soiree! Set at the Navy Pier, this event showcases the largest rooftop bar in the world– making it an A+ spot to watch the annual fireworks light up the sky! Tickets start at $225 and include a 4-hour premium bar access, delectable bites and a champagne toast of course! Find out more info here. Address: 600 E. Grand Avenue Chicago, IL 60611
Ring In The New Year With A Spectacular Midnight Fireworks Show At The Navy Pier
When the clock strikes midnight, the sky will light up with stunning bursts of color– ringing in 2023 with a bang! The place to be: Navy Pier! Navy Pier is back with its iconic New Year’s Eve firework show at 12 p.m. adding a celebratory vibrant spectcle of light to the agenda. The lakefront showing is sure to be visible to all whether you’re situated on a decadent rooftop or attending Navy Pier’s official party: New Year on the Pier at the Aon Grand Ballroom. Along with free transportation options, saftey measures are being ramped up along the pier and throughout the city to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for all with CPD exanding presencce along retail areas and the CTA.
Everything You Need To Know About Chicago’s 16th Annual Restaurant Week Lineup
Chicago Restaurant week, a beloved 17 day celebration taking place across the city, is back for another year of delicious food and incredible skill that celebrates the award winning culinary scene. Now in its 16th year, the event brings together over 300 of the city’s restaurants and chefs, representing the wide array of cuisine options in the Windy City. As the massive event is set to take place in a few weeks, we’ve rounded up all the important details below for a handy guide to this year’s most decadent event. Chicago Restaurant Week is a citywide 17 day event featuring tasting menus from top Chicago restaurants. Opt for the $25 multi-course meals as either brunch or lunch. When it comes to dinner options, you can choose between the $42 package or $59 for dinner. The ticket price will exclude beverages, tax, and gratuity. The week kicks off on Friday, January 20 and runs through to Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Turn Your Christmas Tree Into Mulch With Chicago’s Annual Recycling Program
For anyong still hanging on to their Christmas tree, you can now turn it into mulch as a way to recycle the beloved Christmas staple. The city of Chicago has set up a recycle program, turning your beacon of holiday cheer into reusable material as we enter 2023. Recycling Christmas trees helps give back to the earth, as the mulch it will create is used to help plants and refurbish the soil in local parks and forests. Starting January 7, residents can drop off bare Christmas trees at any of the 26 locations. Please only bring live and natural trees...
A New Underground Cocktail Bar Serves Up Japanese Pub Style Food In West Loop
The Izakaya at Momotaro is a dimly lit, atmospheric bar with 30 or so seats, making the exclusive space right below Momotaro Chicago a big hot spot. Situated right below beloved Japanese restaurant Momotaro, the West Loop bar brings an extra bit of grit to its elegant upstairs partner. The menu at Izakaya is filled with Japanese style pub plates offering up DIY hand rolls, Red Miso Lamb chops, K-Town Jogae, Scallops, Renkon Hasami-Age, a signature burger, and more create a mouthwatering menu.With an extensive cocktail menu, the drinks are aplenty and the food is delicious, making for an unforgettable...
A Range Of Large-Scale Tree Sculpture Are Coming To The Morton Arboretum For A Brand-New Exhibition
A new exhibition will open in the Morton Arboretum this coming spring featuring a collection of brand-new sculptures. Titled “Of the Earth“, it will feature five exclusive new works from Polish-American artist Olga Ziemska. The incoming exhibition will bring to a close Human + Nature’s two-year run at the arboretum which first unveiled five breathtaking sculptures by renowned multi-disciplinary South African artist Daniel Popper in May 2021. Already the largest-ever exhibition of Popper’s work, the arboretum then added three additional sculptures designed by Popper on June 17th, 2022 bringing the total to 8. While Human + Nature will officially close at the end of February 2023 to make way for “Of the Earth”, Popper’s pieces of art will remain in the Arboretum’s grounds until they are replaced with the new exhibition pieces in May. Like Human + Nature, the sculptures on show for “Of the Earth” will be created exclusively for Arboretum visitors. It will also be the largest exhibition of Olga Ziemska’s work to date as it was for her predecessor Daniel popper.
Mini Fireball Bottles Ripped as Misleading in Lawsuit Because They’re Not Actually Whiskey
Whiskey aficionados brace yourselves. A new lawsuit claims that those mini fireball bottles labeled “Fireball Cinnamon” are not really whisky. According to an article in The Washington Post, those 99-cent bottles are actually just malt beverages flavored to taste like whiskey. Recently, Sazerac was sued for allegedly tricking...
A New Customizable Skincare Spa Has Opened Its First Ever Chicago Location
As they say: new year, new you and what better way to kick off the new year than enjoying a new customizable skin care experience? Luckily, Heyday Skincare just opened its doors in Lincoln Park, offering customers skincare services and customizable facials. The new Lincoln Park outpost is the first in Chicago, the new spa features accessible skincare advice, bringing along expert opinion, a personalized experience and plenty of glowing skin care in the new year. In bringing the spa experience to Chicago, they are continuing their mission of making facials and skincare accessible to all and helping Chicago residents discover what works for them. Employing a team of certified skincare experts, the process itself is a breeze. On the day of your appointment, you’ll meet with a certified facialist to discuss concerns and expectations before setting forth a plan for the aforementioned facial. Your facialist walks you through each step of the process, explaining what each layer does and is open to questions, always happy to explain a certain procedure, technique or product.
Christkindlmarket’s Viral Croissant Rolls Are Now Avabilable At A Local Bakery
The decadent croissant rolls that swept Instagram and TikTik are now avaialble for year-round purchase every Friday through Sunday at La Boulangerie Chicago! Initially only available at the holiday market stalls, the bakery heeded demand and has started to supply the viral treat at all locations– starting now! Their made-from-scratch pastries have been gaining popularity with stalls at all three annual Christkindlmarkets. Lines were wrapped around the block as everyone was vying for a croissant roll this year! The staple cafe is all about bringing about the French experience to the U.S, using organic imported flour and collaborating with famous Parisian flour millers, Les Grands Moulins de Paris to create the most inspired treats. With several locations across the city– from Logan Square, to Ravenswood, and Humboldt Park, the viral croissant rolls are oh so dreamy, and topped with a delicious glaze of your choice! Choose from flavors like crème brulee, pistachio, nutella or rasberry and get ready for an absolutely delicious indulgence! After you’ve tried out the croissant rolls, why not grab another pastry to go? La Boulangerie also offers fresh bread, fluffy pastries, galettes, crepes, macaroons and more!
Tickets For Madonna ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour Are Now On Sale
Madonna is going on tour! With four decades of music to celebrate, the pop icon’s 35 stop tour is set to cover the artist’s greatest songs like ‘Like A Virgin’ ‘Material Girl’ and other fabulous hits. With two Chicago dates, this greatest hits tour, aptly called ‘The Celebration Tour’ will be Madonna’s 12th ever world tour. It will feature “a one-of-a-kind experience” with special guest Bob the Drag Queen also known as Caldwell Tidicue. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time this Friday, January 20, but Citi card members were able to get access to the presale starting through Thursday. This is Madonna’s first time back in Chicago, as she last stopped by in October 2019 for a seven day stint at the Chicago Theater. Madonna, the crew, and dancers are performing in Pittsburgh the night before her Chicago stop, then they’ll head over to Toronto. This tour, which will feature her biggest hits, will bring the superstar to multiple cities in the U.S., along with stops in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
Gordon Ramsay Is Opening A New Restaurant In Naperville This Spring
British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay known for hosting popular television shows like “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Master Chef” and “Kitchen Nightmares” is planning to open yet another Illinois restaurant this time in Naperville. The famed chef-turned-TV star has opened countless restaurants around the world since his first restaurant opened back in 1997 and has amassed 16 Michelin stars in the process. Now he has set his sights on the Chicago suburb of Naperville for his latest North American expansion. With his Gordon Ramsay Burger in River North soon to be joined by a two-story Hell’s Kitchen just a few blocks away on the corner of N. State Street and E. Ontario Street, it will be the third restaurant in the Chicagoland area. Named “Ramsay’s Kitchen“, it is expected to open this spring at 39 West Jefferson Street in the space previously occupied by Ted’s Montana Grill and Oswald Pharmacy.
Chicago Has Been Named In The Top 15 Cities On The Planet
2022 was a pretty good year when it came to Chicago being told it was good at things. Not only was it recently named one of the best places to spend Christmas in the world with our very own Christkindlmarket ranking as the third best Christmas market on the planet but O’Hare was named best airport in North America while Chicago bars were acknowledged as some of the best in the world as well as the most LGBTQ+-friendly in the country. Oh, and of course, we were named the best big city in the United States for the sixth year in a row by Condé Nast Traveler! It doesn’t come as a huge surprise, then, to learn that Chicago was recently ranked in the top 15 cities on the planet. Resonance Consultancy, an international consulting group behind worldsbestcities.com, recently released its ranking of the best cities “to live, work, invest and visit in a new global reality” placing Chicago at number 13.
13 Unconventional Experiences Singles Can Enjoy This Valentine’s Day In Chicago
There’s an experience for Potterheads, transporting you to the magic of the Wizarding World™, several cabaret and drag shows that will bring a little heat to your weekends that’s perfect for a night out with your closest friends, a Taylor Swift-themed break-up bar, and the opportunity to name a cockroach from The Brookfield Zoo after a not-so-stellar ex. So plan a fun night out on the town with one of these iconic ideas instead of staying home solo, having a pity party on your couch, and eating an entire container of ice cream this February 14th. Fans of Harry Potter™...
A Taylor Swift-Themed “Heartbreak Bar” Is About To Open In West Loop
A Taylor Swift-themed pop-up bar is coming to Chicago in the coming weeks offering the perfect anti-Valentine’s Day plan for unfettered singles shaking off any forlorn feelings of heartache. The popular American singer-songwriter has no shortage of neither fans nor lyrics lamenting past relationships and could come at an opportune time for many young, wild, and free Swifties out there. Taking over West Loop’s Electric Garden at 324 South Racine Street, the “Bad-Blood” pop-up (homage to her 2014 album 1989) will run from Friday, February 3rd through to Sunday, February 26th. The pop-up is being organized by Bucker Listers who announced it via their social media channels last week stating “whether you want to sing about your lover, those who were never yours, those you’re never getting back together with, or those who still have your scarf, this is the perfect place for you.”
Embrace Winter In Chicago With These 5 Cozy Activities
When the outside turns chilly, we usually want to retreat, bundle up, and stay away. But, there’s still so much fun to be had in the winter months. Though it might be a bit dreary outside at times, winter is actually a chance to embrace some really beautiful and comforting rituals and spaces. We’re all about making the most of your time, so here are a few fun ways to spice it up this winter. There are hundreds of local coffee shops all throughout the city just waiting to be found! From the cozy indie places, to the trendy espresso bars, Chicago’s coffee shop game is at its peak. Whether you’re looking to work from a cafe or just on the hunt for a delicious morning pick me up, there are endless options to explore. There’s Ralph Lauren’s Coffee Bar offering an extra fancy morning joe experience.
5 Ways To Celebrate The Lunar New Year In Chicago
Lunar New Year is right around the corner with celebrations starting Sunday, January 22 marking the beginning of the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit, more specifically the water rabbit. The sign of the rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity in Chinese culture. Anyone born in a year of the rabbit are believed to be vigilant, witty, quick-minded, and ingenious. The Lunar New Year fills the city with exciting events taking place across Chicago. Whether you’re enjoying colorful parades, celebrations, or delicious dinners, there are so many ways to celebrate this monumental 15 day holiday!...
