Moscow, ID

Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger’s chilling link to three murder victims is revealed after cops seize ‘damning’ evidence

By G.P. Rodriguez
The US Sun
 4 days ago

BRYAN Kohberger allegedly had a chilling link to three of the four University of Idaho victims who were murdered in a quadruple murder that shocked the nation.

The 28-year-old had reportedly followed Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, on Instagram before the gruesome November murders.

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly followed the three female victims on Instagram before they were killed at home Credit: Reuters
Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, were also killed in the murder spree Credit: Instagram/autumngoncalves
Kohberger is accused of killing couple Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, both 20 Credit: Instagram
A search warrant revealed the items taken from the prime suspect's apartment Credit: Whitman County Superior Court

PEOPLE said they reviewed the suspect's Instagram account before it was deleted.

None of the victims followed him back, according to the outlet, which previously reported an investigator familiar with the case claimed Kohberger messaged one of the women in late October.

When the victim didn't reply, the account believed to be Kohberger's allegedly sent several additional messages.

"Basically, it was just him saying: 'Hey, how are you?' But he did it again and again," the unnamed investigator told PEOPLE, adding that the victims may not have seen the messages because they went into their message requests since they didn't follow Kohberger back.

A judge set Kohberger's next court date for June 26 after the accused killer waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing to allow his legal team time to prepare.

Kohberger was arrested on December 30 at his parent's Pennsylvania home and charged with the murders of friends Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

Moscow police confiscated what could be key pieces of evidence when searching the apartment where the prime suspect lived.

Items taken by investigators include a black glove and a pillow with "reddish brown" stains, as well as a Walmart receipt, a dust container from a vacuum, possible hairs, mattress covers, and a computer tower inside Kohberger's Pullman, Washington, apartment.

HORROR NIGHT

An affidavit revealed chilling details about what led police to Kohberger, including that a surviving roommate came face-to-face with the alleged killer on the night of the murders and that he allegedly visited the house 12 times since June 2022.

Court documents claim the visits were typically in the late evening or early morning hours.

A surviving roommate, identified only as D.M. in court docs, revealed how she spotted a "masked man in black" in the hallway of their home on the night of the brutal murders.

The housemate, who was asleep in a room on the second floor, told investigators she awoke at approximately 4am on November 13 to what she thought were the sounds of Kaylee playing with her dog in one of the third-floor bedrooms.

A short time later, the roommate said she heard someone say: "There's someone here," court docs say.

D.M. told authorities she peeked out of her bedroom but did not see anyone in the home.

The witness opened her door a second time after she heard "crying" coming from Xana's bedroom and heard a male voice say something along the lines of: "It's OK, I'm going to help you."

After hearing more screams, D.M. swung her door open a third time, and that's when she went into a state of shock after she spotted a "masked man in black clothing" in the hallway.

The victim, who was in a "frozen shock phase," told investigators that the masked suspect walked past her and toward the back sliding door of the home.

The surviving roommate then locked herself in the room.

