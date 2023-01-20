1 dead after rollover crash near Wellington

COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a Garland man was killed in a crash Friday morning on County Road (CR) 180, around three miles south of Wellington.

Texas DPS detailed that at around 1 a.m. on Friday morning, 57-year-old Keith Wright of Garland, Texas was driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner southbound on CR 180 when he “lost control.”

The Toyota, according to DPS, went into a side skid then traveled into the west ditch, rolled over multiple times, and ejected the “unsecured” Wright out of the vehicle. The vehicle ended up on its left side on the road.

DPS added that Wright was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident, DPS said, is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

