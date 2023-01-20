ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Intergenerational project preserves Haddonfield’s Black history

Haddonfield Memorial High School teacher Holly Maiese and the Preserving Black Haddonfield Project Organizing Committee – a subgroup of the Haddonfield alumni society – announced last August a project to preserve Haddonfield’s African American History through interviews with Black seniors. The essay part of the four-pronged project...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Deptford Police commemorate officer’s retirement

Detective Corporal Odess Myers Jr., 5168, started his career with the Deptford Police Department in March of 1998 after graduating from the Gloucester County Police Academy Basic Class 14. He was first assigned to the “backbone of the department,” the Patrol Division. That was a time when we had to...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield schools bathroom upgrades have been delayed again

The Haddonfield Board of Education announced the results of a number of bids at its Jan. 19 meeting, including the disappointing news that for a second year, there will be no bathroom renovations. There were no bids for the job last year; bids for this year were rejected either for...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mullica Hill Road vehicle fire

On Jan. 20, HTFD was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire on Mullica Hill Road at the entrance to Inspria Mullica Hill. Rescue Engine 23 and Chief 2303 received the report for PD for a reported engine compartment well involved. When they arrived they confirmed the report and went into service. Fire was placed under control quickly and crews stood by for the tow company.
MULLICA HILL, NJ

