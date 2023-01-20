Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner To Now Face Michael Williams Atop Feb. 25 BLK Prime Pay-Per-View
A new opponent has been secured for the next BLK Prime Pay-Per-View extravaganza. BoxingScene.com has learned that former four-division titlist Adrien Broner will now face Michael Williams Jr. atop the scheduled February 25 show from Gateway Park Arena in the College Park section of Atlanta, Georgia. The development marks the third scheduled opponent for Broner, all coming in a span of just over a week.
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha: I'm Knocking On The Door Of Challenging Crawford, Spence
Alexis Rocha has good reason to feel like 2023 will be his year. The streaking welterweight contender has enjoyed a steady stream of ring activity that will continue atop Golden Boy Promotions’ first show of the new year. Rocha will face Atlantic City’s Anthony Young atop a January 28 DAZN show from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. It comes at a time when the right breaks could lead to his first major title fight, particularly a shot at WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu-Tony Harrison Interim WBO Title Fight Set, March 12 In Australia
Tim Tszyu and Tony Harrison were eager to get back in the ring in lieu of waiting out separate shots at the undisputed junior middleweight championship. The pair of top-rated contenders now turn to each other to satisfy that itch. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are in place for Tszyu...
Boxing Scene
Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce Showtime Tripleheader is Official
Top super lightweight contenders will square off as popular knockout artist Subriel Matias meets undefeated Argentine Jeremias Ponce for the vacant IBF 140-pound World Championship to decide one of the kingpins of the red-hot super lightweight division on Saturday, February 25 live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Boxing Scene
Rey Vargas Hasn't Decided If He'll Stay At 130 After Foster Fight Or Return To 126 Pounds
Rey Vargas could hold the WBC featherweight and super featherweight titles simultaneously if he beats O’Shaquie Foster on February 11. Vargas won the WBC featherweight championship from Mark Magsayo in his last bout, but he didn’t need to relinquish it to move up, perhaps temporarily, to the 130-pound limit to fight Foster for the WBC’s unclaimed super featherweight belt. Mexico’s Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) and Houston’s Foster (19-2, 11 KOs), the WBC’s number one contender in the super featherweight division, will fight for the aforementioned championship in a “Showtime Championship Boxing” main event at Alamodome in San Antonio.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu's Promoter: Tony Harrison is Very Dangerous, It's a Massive Risk
As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Tim Tszyu will fight for the WBO's interim-super welterweight world title in Australia on Sunday, March 12. The information was confirmed by Australian-based promoter No Limit Boxing. Tszyu, 28, will attempt to win his maiden world title on home soil in his first fight back in...
Boxing Scene
Eumir Marcial To Return on Rey Vargas vs. O'Shaquie Foster Card
Eumir Felix Marcial, the Philippines' 2021 middleweight Olympic Bronze medalist, is intent on making his 2023 return to the pro ranks a coming out party. A native of Zamboanga, Philippines, Marcial (3-0, 1 KO), eschewed holiday celebrations to set up camp and train in Las Vegas with head coach Jorge Capetillo.
Boxing Scene
Sauerland Says Misfits Boxing Is In Talks to Sign Ngannou, Floats Chisora Fight
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is apparently listening to an offer from one of the most well-known crossover boxing entities in combat sports. According to promoter Kalle Sauerland, the head of Wasserman Boxing, his colleagues at Misfits Boxing are currently in talks with the Cameroonian-French fighter to bring him under their promotional banner.
Boxing Scene
Barrios vs. Santiago, Pero vs. Faust Set For Vargas-Foster Tripleheader
Undefeated two-division world champion Rey Vargas will battle top 130-pound contender O’Shaquie Foster for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship in a showdown that headlines action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, February 11 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas topping a Premier Boxing Champions event. The Showtime telecast...
Boxing Scene
Julian Gonzalez Not Surprised He Took Out Rosalindo Morales So Quickly
Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa. - Julian Gonzalez from Reading, Pa., remained undefeated with a dominant fourth-round stoppage victory, dropping Rosalindo Morales in the first round and halting him with a stiff right hand that caused referee Shawn Clark to intervene and wave the 130-pound bout off at 27 seconds of the fourth. Gonzalez led 30-26 on all three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Breaks Down Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde
ANTHONY YARDE HAS used the word himself in recent weeks and I do suspect there is a sense of destiny about his moment of truth at Wembley on Saturday night. Defeating the undefeated powerhouse Artur Beterbiev is clearly a big ask, but I firmly believe Anthony will come up with the answers and then some at the OVO Arena, which also staged his professional debut back in 2015.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers Exhibition on February 25 at O2 Arena
Former five division world champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather will make his in-ring debut in the U.K. on Saturday, February 25 as he now faces pro MMA fighter and “Geordie Shore” star Aaron “The Joker” Chalmers in an exhibition bout live from the famed O2 Arena in London.
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Hopes To Secure a Big Fight After Stay-Busy Return
As BoxingScene.com previously reported, top heavyweight contender Otto Wallin will return to action for his first fight of 2023, as he takes on Mexico’s Helaman Olguin in an eight-round fight this Friday, January 27 from Castleton Banquet & Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire. Wallin, who is promoted by Salita Promotions and who owns the WBO No. 3 and WBC No. 9 rankings, will look to stay sharp as he seeks a marquee matchup this year.
Boxing Scene
George Acosta vs. Marlin Sims Tops Thompson Card on February 10 in Ontario
Super featherweight George “El Yuyu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KO), of Whittier, Ca, will make his 2023 debut against Marlin Sims (8-1, 4 KOs) of Minneapolis, MN. The 8-round bout will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card. “New Blood” will take...
Boxing Scene
Richard Riakporhe Feels Ready, Targets All of The World Champions
Manchester - Richard Riakporhe proved himself to be ready to challenge for a world championship with a consummate performance against a former world champion in Krzystof Glowacki, forcing the referee to stop the fight at the end of the 4th round after a barrage of right hands and left hooks.
Boxing Scene
Harrison Denies He's Facing Mayweather, Injured and Scheduled For Surgery
Kickboxing veteran Liam Harrison has denied that he's facing five division champion Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight on February 25 at The O2 in London. Mayweather, who turns 46-years-old next month, recently announced that he would be facing Harrison in the main event of that card - and even circulated the official poster for the event on social media.
Boxing Scene
Josh Taylor Issued Medical Certification Notice By WBO, Requiring Proof Of Injury
The timetable is not immediately known for the oft-rescheduled Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall rematch. A hard deadline is in place, however, for Taylor to justify why he should remain champion. Scotland’s Taylor must comply with the WBO’s official Interim Medical Certification notice, with the lineal and WBO junior welterweight champion required...
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev-Yarde Is A True Puncher vs. Puncher Clash
Late in 2022, a video clip circulated around social media by Queenberry’s Dev Sanhi showed light heavyweight champ Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde using the carnival punching power machine. Like millions of macho folks at fairgrounds across the world and those inebriated by booze and testosterone have done in...
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev on Dmitry Bivol: 'Of Course, I Want This Fight'
Artur Beterbiev finally expressed some enthusiasm for one of the most intriguing matchups in boxing. The WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion Russia has usually responded to queries about fighting countryman Dmitry Bivol, the WBA titlist, for the undisputed championship with brusque indifference. But in a recent interview, Beterbiev...
