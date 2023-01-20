Read full article on original website
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, January 24th
Christie Kirby, 27 of Scottsboro – Probation Violation;. Austin Morrison, 24 of Fort Payne – FTA/Driving while Suspended;. Nathaniel Clackum, 31 of Cedartown – Fugitive from Justice. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Centre Police Arrest Man on Multiple Counts
On the morning of January 20th, Centre Police Department Chief Investigator Randy Mayorga, Investigator Will Clark, and Officer Josh Thompson located and apprehended Dillion O’Cain, age 31 of Leesburg – whom they’d been actively looking for. O’Cain had outstanding felony warrants for Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Receiving...
Commendations Recently Presented to Local Law Enforcement
The Gordon County (GA) Chief Deputy Robert Paris presented commendations to Cpl. Jonah Smith, Chief Investigator Tony Monroy – and Investigators Michael Green and Stephen Hooks, last Friday. Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver stated they were recognized for apprehending a suspect in a serious sex crime against a child.
Statue Reported Stolen over the Weekend
A statue was stolen over the weekend from an area residence. The Centre Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in obtaining any information that would lead to the recovery and arrest of the individual(s) involved in the theft. To speak to officers and/or investigators at the Centre...
Alabama mother arrested over garbage files class action suit, claims Valley, AmWaste ran illegal racket
VALLEY, Ala. (WIAT) – An Alabama mother arrested over a garbage bill has filed suit against the city that jailed her. Santori Little, a mother of three who now resides in Talladega County, filed a class action lawsuit in federal court Thursday evening. The suit against the City of Valley and AmWaste, the garbage company contracted to provide residential trash pickup in the city, claims that city officials took advantage of state law in an unconstitutional racket to imprison its citizens over private debt.
Polk Jail report – Friday, January 20, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, January 20, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, January 20, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
Cherokee County Commission Meeting
The Cherokee County Commission has five positions open on boards for those who want to volunteer to serve their county. There are two positions coming open on the Cherokee County Industrial Development Authority. These positions are for District 1 and District 2. These are 6 year terms. There are also...
Calhoun County Announces New Camera System
Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade and the Calhoun County Commissioners held a press conference to discuss the new camera system that is expected to be deployed around the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County. The Flock Safety camera system is designed to capture and log vehicles, tag information, and other identifying information that can help the Sheriff’s Office investigate crimes committed in the area. During the press conference, Sheriff Wade discussed the use of this type of system to aid investigators in finding a local woman that had been kidnapped. The suspect was identified and later tracked down and arrested in Kentucky.
Calhoun Sheriff’s Office Increasing Investigative Tools with New Camera System
Inmate Found Unresponsive in Calhoun County Jail
Anniston, AL. – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on January 22, 2023, at approximately 5:10 pm, an inmate being held in the medical section of the jail was found unconscious and unresponsive. Ricky Newell, 73, was served his evening meal from a correctional officer at approximately 4:51 pm and appeared to be alert and normal. Approximately 20 minutes later other inmates alerted correctional officers that Newell appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency.
Jacksonville Police Department Seeking Public’s Assistance Locating Bethany Anne Pettus
Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Bethany Anne Pettus. Bethany is 24 years old, 5’7” and 275 lbs., blue eyes and auburn hair. Bethany left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not yet returned home. Bethany was last known to be wearing black leggings with white snowflakes on them and a pink Carhartt sweatshirt. Bethany may be in the Anniston, AL area.
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County. A Chattooga County woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Chattooga County. The Georgia State Patrol released the following statement:. On Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3:13 pm, Troopers from Post 38 Rome responded...
Oxford Police Seek Information on Multiple Theft Cases
Oxford, AL – The Oxford Police Department has requested information through their facebook page on two theft cases. For the most recent the Oxford Police Department would like help to identify the subject in the still images below. They are wanted for questioning in reference to a theft. If you recognize the individual in these still […]
Cedar Bluff woman killed in Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a head-on collision in Cherokee County Wednesday morning. According to Alabama State Troopers, 22-year-old Clair M. Bryant was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with an SUV on Hwy 9 near County Road 80, roughly three miles north of Cedar Bluff. […]
Blood Assurance Blood Drive this Wednesday at Mount Vernon Mills in Trion
There will be a Blood Assurance blood drive this Wednesday at Mount Vernon Mills in Trion. All those planning to donate blood should drink plenty of fluids including juice or water. It’s a good idea to drink more water than your usual intake on the day of your donation. Donors are also asked to avoid caffeine and alcohol.
Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
Crash closes Hwy 21/Hwy 78 intersection in Oxford
OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — All southbound lanes and one northbound lane at Highway 21 and Highway 78 in Oxford were closed Monday afternoon due to an accident. The Oxford Fire Department said the area will remain closed for an extended period of time. The closure is expected to last through Tuesday morning.
Woman Arrested For Shoplifting at Walmart
A 27-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of shoplifting at Walmart in Trion. According to a report from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Walmart after the woman was seen leaving the store with a jacket that she had not paid for. When deputies arrived...
Anniston Shooting Deaths Result in Arrest
Anniston, AL – This is an update regarding the weekend shooting and deaths of two Anniston men. provided by Lt. Tim Suites with the piston Police Department Investigative Department. On January 17, 2023, Anniston Police Department Investigators arrested Makotrick L. Ball, age 18, in connection with the deaths of Carlos Miller and Charrell Brown that occurred on January 17, 2023. The investigation found that Ball was involved in the incident.
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
