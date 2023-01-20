Read full article on original website
Town of Marion to Remove Century-Old Tree Near Memorial Park
The Town of Marion is removing a large spruce tree believed to be over a century old from the area between the Elizabeth Taber Library and the Sippican Elementary School, in a space created to memorialize four deceased students. The work is expected to begin on Monday, January 30. “When...
Sunrise Bakery For Sale After 42 Years in New Bedford, Dartmouth
It's a bittersweet announcement. The SouthCoast's beloved Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop is for sale after 43 years in business. Manny Amaral, Inez Pacheco and Joe Amaral are the owners of the signature bakery in New Bedford and Dartmouth that pumps out fresh pops, hot linguica rolls and decadent desserts daily.
New Bedford May Get New $21 Million Pedestrian Bridge
NEW BEDFORD — The city of New Bedford has reached an agreement with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to build a new $21 million pedestrian bridge over Rt. 18. Mayor Jon Mitchell announced the agreement in a release Tuesday, noting that the cost of constructing the proposed bridge would come entirely from MBTA coffers.
Massachusetts Man Who Never Came Home Found Dead In Cape Cod Waters: Police
A 40-year-old man from Cape Cod was found dead after his family reported that he never came home from work, authorities said. Family members of Eduardo Gomes, of West Yarmouth, told police around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 that was last seen around 1 a.m. the same day, Yarmouth Police said on F…
Fall River Residents Injured After Jumping Out of Window to Escape Fire
FALL RIVER — Two Fall River residents are being treated at St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford for injuries they sustained when their single family home caught fire early Tuesday morning. According to a post from IAFF L-1314, the Fall River firefighters union, fire crews were called to flames...
New Bedford City Officials Weigh In on Ash Street Jail Closing Plan
A week ago, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux made a bombshell announcement on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he has a plan to close New Bedford's controversial Ash Street Jail and relocate the inmates to the now-defunct ICE detention facility, which is located on the BCSO main campus in Dartmouth. In...
When the Commonwealth Raided Fairhaven and Fall River Internet Cafes
Casino gaming has been legal in Massachusetts since then-Governor Deval Patrick signed the Expanded Gaming Act into law on November 22, 2011. Months before Patrick acted, Fall River City Councilor Leo Pelletier launched a gaming venture of his own. Pelletier, who was then and is currently a member of the...
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
Mardi Gras Music Fundraiser for New Bedford Boys and Girls Club [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The Southcoast Brass Band is staging a fundraiser on Mardi Gras ("Fat Tuesday") on February 25 to benefit the New Bedford Boys and Girls Club. Dr. Michael Rocha, a cardiologist at Hawthorne Medical Associates in Dartmouth and a founding member of the Southcoast Brass Band, has a special place in his heart for the Boys and Girls Club.
Maps forecasting how much more snow will arrive in Mass. on Wednesday
“This may lead to another messy ride home Wednesday afternoon/evening.”. Keep your shovel handy — more snow is on its way to Massachusetts. Forecasters are predicting that a new weather system will bring another wave of snow and rain to the region late Wednesday into early Thursday this week.
HOME Tackles New Bedford Housing Issues [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford needs more housing. That's the feeling of Carl Alves, a member of a community coalition Housing Options for Momentum and Equity, better known as HOME. Alves stopped by Townsquare Sunday this week to discuss the city's housing crisis, and what HOME is doing to address it. Alves said...
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
Boston Named New Home of LEGO North American Headquarters
The LEGO Group is moving its North American headquarters to Massachusetts. The company – headquartered in Enfield, Connecticut since 1975 – has selected Boston as its new host city. A press release from the company says the move would support the business's long-term growth ambitions to bring LEGO...
Buzzards Bay Pizza Shop Fires Up New Name Thanks to Loyal Customers
In December, one Buzzards Bay pizza shop owner learned he had to change the name of his business just two weeks before his grand opening. Thanks to the help of his loyal customers, Josh Lowden has unveiled his shop's new name and his big plans for his first year as a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Westport Man’s Mantis Shrimp Mystery Solved After Wareham Find
Our recent article about a mantis shrimp that was found ashore in Wareham has helped a Westport man solve a nearly year-long mystery. We received an email this week from Doug Glassman, who said that he found a “deceased mysterious shelled creature” on his dock back in April 2022, but couldn’t get any answers as to what it was.
Police: Boy escapes Attleboro group home, stabs someone
Police said a boy escaped from a state-run group home over the weekend and stabbed someone several communities away.
Fairhaven Coast Guard Auxiliary Offers Boating and Seamanship Course
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a class to people who want to learn about boating. The 12-week course is taught by experienced Coast Guard Auxiliary teachers with years of experience on local waters. This would be the perfect introduction to recreational boating fundamentals, boating terminology, boat equipment and...
Police say they can't find the owner of a Dorchester restaurant where three were shot in an illegal after-hours club in the basement
Diustin Cruz, the owner of La Parrilla, 299 Hancock St. in Dorchester, didn't appear at a licensing hearing today on a triple shooting early on Oct. 30 in what police say was an illegal after-hours club, where customers could order an entire bottle of liquor or take puffs on a hookah until the sun came up.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
