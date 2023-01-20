ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

1420 WBSM

Town of Marion to Remove Century-Old Tree Near Memorial Park

The Town of Marion is removing a large spruce tree believed to be over a century old from the area between the Elizabeth Taber Library and the Sippican Elementary School, in a space created to memorialize four deceased students. The work is expected to begin on Monday, January 30. “When...
MARION, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford May Get New $21 Million Pedestrian Bridge

NEW BEDFORD — The city of New Bedford has reached an agreement with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to build a new $21 million pedestrian bridge over Rt. 18. Mayor Jon Mitchell announced the agreement in a release Tuesday, noting that the cost of constructing the proposed bridge would come entirely from MBTA coffers.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
reportertoday.com

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Boston Named New Home of LEGO North American Headquarters

The LEGO Group is moving its North American headquarters to Massachusetts. The company – headquartered in Enfield, Connecticut since 1975 – has selected Boston as its new host city. A press release from the company says the move would support the business's long-term growth ambitions to bring LEGO...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Westport Man’s Mantis Shrimp Mystery Solved After Wareham Find

Our recent article about a mantis shrimp that was found ashore in Wareham has helped a Westport man solve a nearly year-long mystery. We received an email this week from Doug Glassman, who said that he found a “deceased mysterious shelled creature” on his dock back in April 2022, but couldn’t get any answers as to what it was.
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fairhaven, MA
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

