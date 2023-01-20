Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Kambosos On Gervonta: High Caliber Fighters Will Be Able To Take Those Shots
With his shoulders littered with gold, George Kambosos Jr. was convinced that he would undoubtedly cross paths with pernicious knockout puncher, Gervonta Davis. As of now, of course, the two have remained out of each other’s way. Kambosos, after ripping away the WBA, WBO, IBF, and WBC “Franchise” lightweight titles from Teofimo Lopez, entertained the idea of facing Baltimore’s Davis. In any event, as Devin Haney bellyached, the newly turned 30-year-old acquiesced to his pompous demands.
Boxing Scene
Tim Bradley: "Errol Spence Is Running From Terence Crawford"
Errol Spence Jr. might be known as one of the more successful pugilistic stars in recent times but in the mind of Tim Bradley, the current unified champion at 147 pounds is nothing more than a track star. “Man, Errol Spence is running from (Terence) Crawford,” said Bradley to Fight...
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu's Promoter: Tony Harrison is Very Dangerous, It's a Massive Risk
As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Tim Tszyu will fight for the WBO's interim-super welterweight world title in Australia on Sunday, March 12. The information was confirmed by Australian-based promoter No Limit Boxing. Tszyu, 28, will attempt to win his maiden world title on home soil in his first fight back in...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Breaks Down Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde
ANTHONY YARDE HAS used the word himself in recent weeks and I do suspect there is a sense of destiny about his moment of truth at Wembley on Saturday night. Defeating the undefeated powerhouse Artur Beterbiev is clearly a big ask, but I firmly believe Anthony will come up with the answers and then some at the OVO Arena, which also staged his professional debut back in 2015.
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha: I'm Knocking On The Door Of Challenging Crawford, Spence
Alexis Rocha has good reason to feel like 2023 will be his year. The streaking welterweight contender has enjoyed a steady stream of ring activity that will continue atop Golden Boy Promotions’ first show of the new year. Rocha will face Atlantic City’s Anthony Young atop a January 28 DAZN show from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. It comes at a time when the right breaks could lead to his first major title fight, particularly a shot at WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner To Now Face Michael Williams Atop Feb. 25 BLK Prime Pay-Per-View
A new opponent has been secured for the next BLK Prime Pay-Per-View extravaganza. BoxingScene.com has learned that former four-division titlist Adrien Broner will now face Michael Williams Jr. atop the scheduled February 25 show from Gateway Park Arena in the College Park section of Atlanta, Georgia. The development marks the third scheduled opponent for Broner, all coming in a span of just over a week.
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr: I Got Up, I Recovered; Ref Decided It Was Enough; I Felt Like I Could Go On
Chris Eubank Jr. was so disoriented Saturday night that he attempted to fight Liam Smith even after referee Victor Loughlin stopped the action during the fourth round. Smith’s trainer, Joe McNally, pulled Eubank away from Smith before he could throw a punch several seconds after Loughlin declared Smith the winner by technical knockout at 1:09 of the fourth round. Eubank was knocked down twice and appeared utterly unfit to continue in their 12-round middleweight match, but he told Sky Sports during a post-fight interview in his locker room that he was ready to keep fighting in this Sky Sports Box Office main event at a sold-out AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: They Said Eubank Could Not Be Hurt; That Was The Best Way To Answer It
Liam Smith never gave any thought to the betting odds considerably in favor of Chris Eubank Jr. The former WBO 154-pound titlist was equally dismissive of any claims that he couldn’t eventually break the second-generation middleweight. Smith did just that, as he dropped and stopped Eubank in the fourth-round of their middleweight battle last Saturday at AO Arena in Manchester, England. A barrage of punches, accentuated by a left hookercut as he had Eubank cornered, led to the bout’s first knockdown before eventually forcing a stoppage.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: If It's Chris Next, It's Chris; I'm In Good Position; Brook Fight Huge, Talks Of Golovkin
If Chris Eubank Jr. wants his rematch next, Liam Smith acknowledged that he’ll have no choice but to honor that contractual clause. If not, Smith pointed out during his post-fight press conference late Saturday night that he’ll have plenty of other appealing options now that he has become the first fighter to knock out Eubank. Liverpool’s Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) dropped Eubank twice in the fourth round and stopped the favored fighter in a Sky Sports Box Office main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Boxing Scene
Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce Showtime Tripleheader is Official
Top super lightweight contenders will square off as popular knockout artist Subriel Matias meets undefeated Argentine Jeremias Ponce for the vacant IBF 140-pound World Championship to decide one of the kingpins of the red-hot super lightweight division on Saturday, February 25 live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Boxing Scene
Sauerland Says Misfits Boxing Is In Talks to Sign Ngannou, Floats Chisora Fight
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is apparently listening to an offer from one of the most well-known crossover boxing entities in combat sports. According to promoter Kalle Sauerland, the head of Wasserman Boxing, his colleagues at Misfits Boxing are currently in talks with the Cameroonian-French fighter to bring him under their promotional banner.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Farrag is Set To Make Comeback on February 25 in Malta
The Liverpool – and British – fight scene just got more interesting with the announcement that Ryan Farrag is back on the comeback trail. The former star amateur hasn’t fought since 2019 but makes a welcome return on February 25th. The Liverpudlian will appear on the undercard of fellow Scouse fighter Connor Butler’s Commonwealth Flyweight Title fight with Craig Derbyshire, LIVE on Fightzone, from Malta.
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'
Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce ‘Ideally’ Prefers a Title Fight With Fury Over Usyk
Joe Joyce finds Tyson Fury a lot more enticing as his world title opponent than Oleksandr Usyk. The 37-year-old heavyweight contender from London said if he was allowed to choose his world title opponent, he would prefer to face his countryman Fury, the Manchester native and WBC heavyweight titlist, over Usyk, the WBO, IBO, WBA, IBF unified champion from Ukraine.
Boxing Scene
Josh Taylor Issued Medical Certification Notice By WBO, Requiring Proof Of Injury
The timetable is not immediately known for the oft-rescheduled Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall rematch. A hard deadline is in place, however, for Taylor to justify why he should remain champion. Scotland’s Taylor must comply with the WBO’s official Interim Medical Certification notice, with the lineal and WBO junior welterweight champion required...
Boxing Scene
Rey Vargas Hasn't Decided If He'll Stay At 130 After Foster Fight Or Return To 126 Pounds
Rey Vargas could hold the WBC featherweight and super featherweight titles simultaneously if he beats O’Shaquie Foster on February 11. Vargas won the WBC featherweight championship from Mark Magsayo in his last bout, but he didn’t need to relinquish it to move up, perhaps temporarily, to the 130-pound limit to fight Foster for the WBC’s unclaimed super featherweight belt. Mexico’s Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) and Houston’s Foster (19-2, 11 KOs), the WBC’s number one contender in the super featherweight division, will fight for the aforementioned championship in a “Showtime Championship Boxing” main event at Alamodome in San Antonio.
Boxing Scene
Eumir Marcial To Return on Rey Vargas vs. O'Shaquie Foster Card
Eumir Felix Marcial, the Philippines' 2021 middleweight Olympic Bronze medalist, is intent on making his 2023 return to the pro ranks a coming out party. A native of Zamboanga, Philippines, Marcial (3-0, 1 KO), eschewed holiday celebrations to set up camp and train in Las Vegas with head coach Jorge Capetillo.
Boxing Scene
Showtime Head on Crawford’s ‘Transparency’ Demands: Absolutely Baffling; Got to Have Certain Level of Trust
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza doesn’t feel that the sticking point that apparently led to the breakdown in negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship was a reasonable one. Errol Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF 147-pound champion, and Terence Crawford, the WBO titlist, were engaged in serious discussions to...
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev on Dmitry Bivol: 'Of Course, I Want This Fight'
Artur Beterbiev finally expressed some enthusiasm for one of the most intriguing matchups in boxing. The WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion Russia has usually responded to queries about fighting countryman Dmitry Bivol, the WBA titlist, for the undisputed championship with brusque indifference. But in a recent interview, Beterbiev...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Wants Andy Ruiz Final Eliminator To Come Off
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is hoping that everything comes together for a planned final eliminator against former unified champion Andy Ruiz. In 2022, the WBC ordered a four-man tournament to establish a new mandatory challenger to current champion Tyson Fury. Ruiz won a twelve round unanimous decision over...
