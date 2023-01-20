DHS officials warning of scam involving Georgia SNAP benefits cards

ATLANTA — The Department of Human Services is warning about criminals using phony text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and steal Georgia’s SNAP benefits.

Officials said that if cardholders get a text asking them to call an 877 number to unlock their card, they should not reply at all and should just delete the message. Cardholders should also not share their EBT card number or PIN with anyone by phone or text.

“These are known as phishing scams and are a type of fraud,” officials said.

If anyone thinks they have been the victim of a phishing scam involving their public benefits, they are encouraged to contact the DHS Office of Inspector General at inspectorgeneralhotline@dhs.ga.gov or 1-844-694-8947.

This is not the first hacking or phishing attempt targeting accounts with the Georgia DHS.

Channel 2 Action News reported in October that thousands of Georgians said their accounts were hacked or deleted.

Possible scammers were accused of depleting Georgians of a one-time payment of $350 through the State’s Cash Assistance Program.

