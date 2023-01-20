ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

DHS officials warning of scam involving Georgia SNAP benefits cards

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSNAz_0kLia28900

ATLANTA — The Department of Human Services is warning about criminals using phony text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and steal Georgia’s SNAP benefits.

Officials said that if cardholders get a text asking them to call an 877 number to unlock their card, they should not reply at all and should just delete the message. Cardholders should also not share their EBT card number or PIN with anyone by phone or text.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“These are known as phishing scams and are a type of fraud,” officials said.

If anyone thinks they have been the victim of a phishing scam involving their public benefits, they are encouraged to contact the DHS Office of Inspector General at inspectorgeneralhotline@dhs.ga.gov or 1-844-694-8947.

This is not the first hacking or phishing attempt targeting accounts with the Georgia DHS.

Channel 2 Action News reported in October that thousands of Georgians said their accounts were hacked or deleted.

Possible scammers were accused of depleting Georgians of a one-time payment of $350 through the State’s Cash Assistance Program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01klbr_0kLia28900

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 29

Linda Chitwood
3d ago

I don't think anyone wants my stamps 23.00a month for a disabled person who's sick so you people should be ashamed

Reply
8
Danny
4d ago

wakeup people are stealing easy by phone even easier by cashier that gets card number and pin all this is where it's headed and already there over charged ect. think about it even gas pump starts at 3 cents when actives so guess what only getting worse day is here 2 Timothy 2:15

Reply(1)
3
Bently
4d ago

Well they need to no that a lot of them sell them for drugs to drug dealers

Reply(19)
13
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are asking Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information as soon as possible before Medicaid redeterminations begin on April 1, 2023, following the passage of the federal omnibus spending bill in December. Federal law requires all […] The post <strong>DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

'Decisions are imminent': Georgia DA asks judge to delay release of grand jury report on whether to charge Trump with crimes

Saying that “decisions are imminent” in one of the most publicized criminal investigations in the country, Fulton County District Attorney Willis on Wednesday asked a Georgia judge to temporarily hold off releasing a special grand jury report into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in order to protect the rights of potential defendants in the case.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Department of Human Services warns SNAP customers of phishing scams

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning people who use SNAP about phishing scams. DHS says they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers. You should not share your EBT card number or PIN number with anyone.
GEORGIA STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

The Nine Members of a Meth Trafficking Ring in Central Georgia

MACON — Nine people have been charged with involvement in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into towns located in the middle of Georgia. The charges allege that the distribution was carried out by using firearms. They are being charged with having illegal firearms and...
GEORGIA STATE
On Common Ground News

DHS warns food stamps recipients of phishing scam

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) has received multiple reports of scammers using phony text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and PINs to steal Georgians’ SNAP benefits. These are known as phishing scams and are a type of fraud. The Department shared a warning...
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Smokers in Georgia, Nation, Pay a High Price for Smoking

More than 34 million Americans smoke and that includes over 15% of adults in Georgia. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, over 10,000 Georgians die from smoking-related diseases each year. The DPH states smoking costs $3.2 billion in lost productivity in Georgia and nearly 2 billion dollars in...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
225K+
Followers
155K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy