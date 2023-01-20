Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – Todd Central vs Edmonson County
The Todd Central Rebels took on the Edmonson County Wildcats Monday night in Elkton. YourSportsEdge.Com was there for the action and got these pics from the game. Take a look.
Sizzling Hot Start Carries Christian County Past Hopkinsville
The Christian County Colonels may have just sent the rest of the 2nd Region a message Saturday night and they did so in emphatic fashion against their crosstown rival. That message being that they are going to be a serious regional contender when the postseason comes rolling around in just a few weeks.
Balanced Webster Turns Back Caldwell 78-61
Webster County had four players score in double figures — and just missed a fifth — while defeating Caldwell County 78-61 Saturday on Homecoming night in Dixon. The Trojans’ balanced offensive effort more than offset a big game by Caldwell sophomore JayDarius Wilson, who poured in 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Short-Handed Lady Tigers Blast Clarksville Northeast
Reduced to eight players on Saturday and missing three of their top-five scorers, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers nevertheless raced out to a 20-point first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 51-16 victory over visiting Clarksville Northeast. The Lady Tigers earned their second win of the season against Northeast to...
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Christian County vs Hopkinsville
The Christian County Colonels hosted the Hopkinsville Tigers in a big 8th District contest Saturday night at Lyle Dunbar Gym. The Colonels picked up an 82-52 win in the game. Check out some of the action in this Highlight Reel.
Lady Lyons Top Christian Fellowship for Third Straight Win
Piper Cotham scored 19 points and the Lyon County Lady Lyons earned their third win in a row with a 68-60 victory over Christian Fellowship on Saturday. Cotham drilled a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter, but Jayden Jackson and Lillian Burnett combined for ten to help Christian Fellowship to a 16-10 advantage.
VIDEO – Bateman on Big First Half in Win Over Hopkinsville
Christian County’s Derrell Bateman scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half Saturday night as the Colonels came roaring out of the gate on their way to an 82-52 win over crosstown rival Hopkinsville. Afterwards, Bateman spoke with YSE about his start and the big win for the Colonels.
Todd’s Brandon to Pitch at Southwest Tennessee Community College
A member of the Todd County Central baseball team will be getting the chance to continue his athletic and educational career on the collegiate level. According to a social media post, senior Jacob Brandon announced this week that he was committing to Southwest Tennessee Community College, in Memphis. Brandon is...
Snow expected north and west, rain in Western Kentucky Tuesday night and Wednesday
While portions of Missouri, Indiana and Illinois are bracing for a possible snowstorm Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, it’s appearing like it’ll be mostly cold rain in Western Kentucky. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Sean Poulos says temperatures in Western Kentucky are expected to remain just above...
Muhlenberg County, KY Native Signs Deal with Curb Records in Nashville
Exciting news for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky native Kelsey Hart. There is no doubt that he is proof that hard work, patience and perseverance pay off. Today, in Nashville, Kelsey signed a deal with Curb Records. I first met Kelsey about ten years ago when he was the front man for...
Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory
Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
Fundraiser Planned to Honor Central City, Kentucky Girl Who Died of Rare Disease
Thea Flener passed away from complications of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease at 3 years old. The event's organizers say funds raised will go to raising awareness and researching a cure for this rare disease in her honor. #SaveTheDate. There has been so much loss and so much change for the Flener...
Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes
Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
Hopkinsville Cemetery Damaged In Attempted Theft
A cemetery on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville was found damaged Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Friday and Monday someone cut copper wire at Cave Springs Cemetery while attempting to steal the wire. The wire is valued at $3,000 and no arrest has been made.
Incident Between Two Massac High School Teachers Results in Investigation
WMOK has received questions from listeners this week about an incident that allegedly took place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place between two teachers on property at Massac High.
Crews respond to fire at Burger King in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro firefighters were on scene of a fire at a Burger King early Tuesday morning. They say that Burger King is located on 18th and Triplett. We’re told an employee reported smoke inside just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Fire officials say shortly after their...
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky
KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
Popular pizza being served in Spencer County
The days of video and DVD rentals are a thing of the past, but a pizza produced in an effort to draw more movie fans in, eventually became the driving force of success for a tiny Spencer County business. 44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason caught up with their longest serving...
Car hits power pole, flips over on West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro
Drivers in Owensboro, Kentucky, should avoid the area of West Parrish Avenue and Thompson Drive if possible. Our 44News crew in the area saw a flipped vehicle and a snapped power pole around 1:30 p.m. Authorities are currently at the scene of the crash. At this time, it's unclear how...
