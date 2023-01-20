ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police investigating after 1 person shot outside apartment complex in Boston

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was shot outside of an apartment complex in Boston on Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 950 Canterbury Street in the city’s Roslindale section just after 1 p.m. learned a gunshot victim had been dropped off at an area hospital, according to the Boston Police Department.

Photos from the scene showed several police cruisers and heavily armed officers gathered outside of Canterbury Place. An entrance to the building was roped off with yellow police tape and evidence markers were in place on the ground.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victim.

There were not additional details immediately available.

The investigation is said to be “active and ongoing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston 25 News WFXT

