Shelbyville, IL

Man gets 14 years for attempted murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Decatur woman. Manolito D. Conner pleaded guilty to stabbing a 37-year-old woman at the Oasis Day Center in Decatur on September 10, 2022. Officers responded to the Oasis Day Center...
DECATUR, IL
2 Springfield men arrested for burglary

Two Springfield men have been arrested in connection to burglary. Kincaid Police Department on Monday said they started investigating several burglaries after receiving multiple reports. Their investigation lead to two arrests:. Jahquel D Pearsall, 20 , of Springfield was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle. Mysean D Burden ,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Police: Shots fired in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
WEST PEORIA, IL
Man accused of fleeing Shelby Co. deputy, having meth

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Clay County is facing charges in Shelby County after prosecutors said he led authorities on a chase and had methamphetamine on his person on Tuesday. Johnny Fender of Flora is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Union: 'Graham isn't an isolated incident'

HILLSBORO, Ill. (KHQA) — Union reps are being left with more questions than answers following the mass exposure to an unknown substance last Wednesday at a central Illinois Prison. Last Wednesday, over 20 people became sick at Graham Correctional Facility after being exposed to an unknown substance, and union...
HILLSBORO, IL
IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
HILLSBORO, IL
Assault weapons ban temporarily halted only for plaintiffs in lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison on Friday granted a temporary restraining order against the Illinois assault weapons ban, but only for the parties named in the lawsuit. Those 866 plaintiffs, represented by Tom Devore, argued that the law violates the Illinois state constitution and believe...
ILLINOIS STATE
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of train vs pedestrian at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials responded to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road, located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder

PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield Police are Asking for Security Camera Information

Springfield Police are asking residents to register their cameras with the department. The reason they are doing this, is so that whenever a crime occurs, they can more quickly locate potential footage of the crime and suspects. They have made it clear that this does not give them access to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Unit 4 School Board's approves Scenario 4 for School of Choice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Unit 4 School Board on Monday night made its final decision on the replacement for School of Choice. In a unanimous vote, board members approved Scenario 4. Some of the changes that will be implemented under Scenario 4 include magnet schools, transportation refunds, and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Parents still have concerns about new School of Choice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Unit 4 School Board on Monday night officially modified the current School of Choice program by passing what is known as Scenario 4. Unit 4 Superintendent Dr. Sheila Boozer advocated for Scenario 4, saying this change needs to happen now, because if not now, when? She continuously assured parents and community members that the district has teams in place ready to take on Scenario 4, and that she and the board believes this is best for students. Though despite their best efforts, many still have concerns.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

