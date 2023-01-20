Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Man gets 14 years for attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Decatur woman. Manolito D. Conner pleaded guilty to stabbing a 37-year-old woman at the Oasis Day Center in Decatur on September 10, 2022. Officers responded to the Oasis Day Center...
newschannel20.com
2 Springfield men arrested for burglary
Two Springfield men have been arrested in connection to burglary. Kincaid Police Department on Monday said they started investigating several burglaries after receiving multiple reports. Their investigation lead to two arrests:. Jahquel D Pearsall, 20 , of Springfield was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle. Mysean D Burden ,...
newschannel20.com
EMTs accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. didn't check vitals, court audio indicates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The EMTs accused of killing a Springfield man last month didn't check his vitals. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged with first-degree murder. They're accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. in December. The 35-year-old man died shortly after arriving at the hospital. We now...
newschannel20.com
Prosecutors: EMS workers charged with first-degree murder didn't follow proper protocols
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More questions are arising around EMS protocols after two EMS workers were charged in the death of a Springfield man. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan were charged in the death of Earl Moore Jr. Moore died in December after officials say the EMS workers placed...
newschannel20.com
Police: Shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Man accused of fleeing Shelby Co. deputy, having meth
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Clay County is facing charges in Shelby County after prosecutors said he led authorities on a chase and had methamphetamine on his person on Tuesday. Johnny Fender of Flora is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude […]
newschannel20.com
Union: 'Graham isn't an isolated incident'
HILLSBORO, Ill. (KHQA) — Union reps are being left with more questions than answers following the mass exposure to an unknown substance last Wednesday at a central Illinois Prison. Last Wednesday, over 20 people became sick at Graham Correctional Facility after being exposed to an unknown substance, and union...
25newsnow.com
Investigation ongoing after early Sunday morning homicide in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Casey’s Gas Station at 2114 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a male shot in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office...
newschannel20.com
Temporary State Farm Center employee arrested for stealing at basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police Department says Bobby L. Battle, 32, was arrested for stealing a coat containing a wallet and headphones from an unattended seat at the State Farm Center on Saturday. We're told that Battle was a temporary employee at the State Farm...
IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
newschannel20.com
Assault weapons ban temporarily halted only for plaintiffs in lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison on Friday granted a temporary restraining order against the Illinois assault weapons ban, but only for the parties named in the lawsuit. Those 866 plaintiffs, represented by Tom Devore, argued that the law violates the Illinois state constitution and believe...
YAHOO!
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Possible mass overdose sends several people to hospital at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois.
newschannel20.com
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of train vs pedestrian at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials responded to the area of Camp Butler and Laverna Road, located in the northeast part of Springfield after receiving a 911 call from a Norfolk & Southern railroad employee stating one of their trains possibly hit a subject laying on or close to the tracks near the intersection.
newschannel20.com
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
933kwto.com
Springfield Police are Asking for Security Camera Information
Springfield Police are asking residents to register their cameras with the department. The reason they are doing this, is so that whenever a crime occurs, they can more quickly locate potential footage of the crime and suspects. They have made it clear that this does not give them access to...
newschannel20.com
Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
newschannel20.com
Unit 4 School Board's approves Scenario 4 for School of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Unit 4 School Board on Monday night made its final decision on the replacement for School of Choice. In a unanimous vote, board members approved Scenario 4. Some of the changes that will be implemented under Scenario 4 include magnet schools, transportation refunds, and...
newschannel20.com
Parents still have concerns about new School of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Unit 4 School Board on Monday night officially modified the current School of Choice program by passing what is known as Scenario 4. Unit 4 Superintendent Dr. Sheila Boozer advocated for Scenario 4, saying this change needs to happen now, because if not now, when? She continuously assured parents and community members that the district has teams in place ready to take on Scenario 4, and that she and the board believes this is best for students. Though despite their best efforts, many still have concerns.
