Berkeley, CA

berkeleyside.org

Drone operators warned to stay away from the falcons atop the Campanile

Signs warning drone operators not to fly their robotic aircraft in the vicinity of the Campanile is a new element of annual efforts to protect UC Berkeley’s peregrine falcons as nesting time approaches. This story was produced by UC Berkeley and first published on Berkeley News. This will be...
berkeleyside.org

Why doesn’t Berkeley have more condos?

Almost all of the new apartments built in Berkeley over the past decade have something in common: They’re offered for rent, not for sale. Even as the city’s real estate market exploded and developers constructed dozens of new rental buildings, planning officials say only a handful of new condo projects have been built around Berkeley.
berkeleyside.org

Remembering Mimi Albert, novelist and teacher

Mimi Albert and her cat, Tscha (at right). Courtesy: Facebook and friends of Albert. Mimi Albert, 82, a writer and former head of the Bay Area Book Reviewers Association, died on Jan, 9, 2023, after a long illness and a severe stroke. She published two critically acclaimed novels, Skirts and Second Story Man, as well as numerous essays, stories and book reviews.
