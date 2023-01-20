Candidates for the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator job are getting a healthy serving of Bill Belichick with a side of Mayo. According to NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer, the Patriots' search for an offensive overseer has included not only Belichick but also inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo. Each of the candidates has interviewed in front of the Patriot pair, which lends further credence to the theory that the former New England defender is the heir apparent to the long-held Foxboro throne.

1 DAY AGO