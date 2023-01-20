Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Centre Daily
Texans Set Second Interview with Broncos Coach Ejiro Evero
According to reports, the Houston Texans have scheduled a second interview with Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant head coaching position. The interview will take place on Wednesday. Evero now joins Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in a second round of interviews, with Kafka set to make...
Bengals make major move after terrible news
The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Panthers ‘Plan’ to Hold Second Round of Interviews
Nine candidates have interviewed for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job and now, the team is expected to conduct a second round of interviews, as expected. Jim Caldwell (former Colts and Lions head coach) Caldwell is a well-respected coach in the NFL thanks to what he has done with guys...
Centre Daily
Trent Baalke’s Perspective on the Value of Doug Pederson’s Leadership in Jaguars’ Turnaround
The hiring of Doug Pederson this past offseason wasn’t just a home run, it was a walk-off grand slam that propelled the Jaguars further along the path to becoming a consistent contender in the AFC. Players loved him. Fan excitement was elevated, and the Jaguars brass including general manager...
Centre Daily
Bills Sign 13 Players to Future Contracts
After a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the future with some smaller roster moves on Monday. The team announced the signing of 13 players to reserve/future contracts. Here are the names:. - OL Alec Anderson. -...
Centre Daily
Kenny Gainwell Impacting Offense, Could be X-Factor vs. 49ers
PHILADELPHIA - It wasn’t a good summer for Kenny Gainwell. There were too many dropped passes. Too many mental mistakes, one of which drew the ire of head coach Nick Sirianni during one of August’s joint practices against the Cleveland Browns. It’s winter now, and, like the seasons,...
Centre Daily
Patriots’ Offensive Coordinator Search: Signaling Bill Belichick’s Successor?
Candidates for the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator job are getting a healthy serving of Bill Belichick with a side of Mayo. According to NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer, the Patriots' search for an offensive overseer has included not only Belichick but also inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo. Each of the candidates has interviewed in front of the Patriot pair, which lends further credence to the theory that the former New England defender is the heir apparent to the long-held Foxboro throne.
Centre Daily
Special Teams Could Be the Tipping Point in Eagles-49ers
PHILADELPHIA - In a battle of heavyweights, the one thing the Eagles (15-3) and San Francisco 49ers (15-4) didn’t do well could spell the difference in what is expected to be a tight NFC Championship Game. The Birds and Niners are the only two teams in the NFL with...
Centre Daily
Bills QB Coach Joe Brady Requested for Interview by Division Rival
The Buffalo Bills are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium Sunday for a clash in the AFC Divisional. But as other teams begin the offseason, there's being little time wasted in trying to acquire the coaching talent on Buffalo's staff. The New York Jets have requested...
Centre Daily
Playoff Bills Again Can’t Rush, Run or Win: Bengals Bash Buffalo
There's a trend developing in the last three playoff losses for the Buffalo Bills following Sunday's Divisional Round exit after falling 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills' pass rush and their rushing offense are nowhere to be found in those contests. Sunday, Buffalo's defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
Centre Daily
Bengals-Bills Sets TV Viewership Record
CINCINNATI — The NFL has a rising TV force in the Cincinnati Bengals. CBS announced this past Sunday's game was the most-watched AFC Divisional Playoff Game in the early window on record, averaging 38.9 million viewers. The game peaked with 44.7 million viewers. The Bengals have been a part...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Marte Mapu, Linebacker, Sacramento State Hornets
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Panthers interview Cowboys’ Moore for head coaching job. The Carolina Panthers have interviewed Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their vacant head coaching position.
Centre Daily
Lions Not Projected to Receive 2023 Compensatory Draft Pick
The Detroit Lions are not expected to receive any compensatory picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, according to overthecap.com. Compensatory picks are assigned to teams that let go of a certain amount of talent in free agency, when compared with their number of additions. In 2022, Detroit earned three...
Centre Daily
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: LB Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
The Las Vegas Raiders had finally found stability at the linebacker position, but after a year of plagued injuries, the team was left to play out two rookies until the end of the season. The linebacker position is also losing four players to free agency, unless they re-sign a few...
Centre Daily
What Bears Can Do If They Lose David Montgomery
The Bears have a running back quandary if they fail to reach "common ground," as GM Ryan Poles calls it, in their talks with David Montgomery. They need to have a lead back unless they think Khalil Herbert will take over this role, and there are backs in free agency who could be options.
Centre Daily
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Headed Down Joe Burrow Path
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers felt the ups and downs of a rookie quarterback, but in the NFL, that's a normal occurrence. It's rare when someone steps onto the scene and takes off, and it's almost welcomed when they struggle at first. There are a lot of superstar quarterbacks in...
Comments / 0