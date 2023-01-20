Read full article on original website
South Lafourche Biddy releases 2023 All-Star teams
South Lafourche Biddy Basketball released its 2023 All-Star teams today – groups which will compete around the area at tournaments in the coming weeks. See the full list and congratulations to the area kids.
Houma Christian announces new football coach
Houma Christian School hired a new football coach today – a veteran coach who said he's excited to work with the upstart program. Multiple sources confirmed to The Gazette late this evening that Jamar Celestine was hired to run the program, which was coached by Athletic Director Butch Theriot last season.
The Tank is back, but there are some unsung heroes in this story
This past week, I did something that I had not done since Hurricane Ida: I sat in ‘The Tank’ and watched a home basketball game at South Lafourche High School. But as I sat and studied all of the intricacies of the renovated gym (the new floor, the fresh new paint smell, and the new, far more comfortable bleachers), I wanted to also make sure that the community fully understood everything that went into this process of keeping the programs who use the gym afloat over the past year-plus since the storm ravished our shore.
Edna Karr standout chooses LSU walk-on chance ahead of offers from other schools
Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson has enrolled at LSU and will be a preferred walk-on for the Tigers, according to Karr coach Brice Brown. Listed by 247Sports.com as the No. 28 player from Louisiana for the 2023 class, Robinson chose LSU after he received offers from several major college programs during his recruitment.
Inclement weather threat forces cancellation of all Tuesday school sports events, activities
The threat of inclement weather has forced the postponement of all after school activities in both Lafourche and Terrebonne parish for Tuesday. Both school districts announced their decisions this morning, which will cancel all basketball and soccer games today, as well as all practices and activities. A line of severe...
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
Krewe of Cleophas and Cleothilde announce 2023 royalty
The Krewe of Cleophas will parade on Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the City of Thibodaux route. The parade will begin on Ashton and Audubon at 12:30 p.m. This year’s parade theme submitted by Jane Rodrigue, krewe member, will be “A TASTE OF LOUISIANA”. Floats will depict festivals, culture and events that are throughout the state. The krewe is co-ed krewe since 1970, but prior to that it was an all-male krewe that had begun parading in the 1950’s and was known as “The Poor Man’s Parade” which is still referred to today by the older generation along the bayou.
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
Griffin to reign over Krewe of Athena
Back in September of 2020, due to Covid-19, the Club invited members that wanted to put their name for Queen, were welcomed with only the captains and board members at a private venue. Denise Williams Griffin was crowned Queen Athena X at the announcement. Griffin was excorted that evening by...
ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 308, near Saint Charles Bypass Road
Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies are assisting Louisiana State Police with a crash on LA 308 near Saint Charles Bypass Road in Thibodaux. The highway is closed in both directions at this time. Please detour to LA 1.
RAYMOND LEBLANC
Raymond A. LeBlanc, 83, a native of Lockport, La. and resident of Galliano, La. passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 with his loving family near his side. Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, La. from 10:00 a.m. until service time. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Latest On Severe Weather Threat For Southeast Louisiana
Much of southeast Louisiana remains under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a front approaches the area. Forecasters at the National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge office say they expect a line of severe storms to move quickly across the area after arriving tonight and all modes of severe weather are possible, including brief tornadoes.
Terrebonne Parish schools cancel after-school activities for today
Superintendent Bubba Orgeron has asked all Terrebonne Parish Schools to cancel all after-school activities scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023, due to an extreme weather threat. This includes tutoring, athletic events, and after care events, etc. Please check with your school for further details and questions.
GAGE HEBERT
Gage Joseph Hebert, 20, died Monday, January 16, 2023 at University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends are invited to attend Visitation on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 12:00 Noon until 4:00 PM at Falgout Funeral Home, 600 Church St., Lockport, LA 70374. A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 PM in the funeral home.
GRIFFIN- PITRE
Mr. and Mrs. Timothy and Shondell Griffin of Cut Off, announce the engagement of their daughter, Malori Griffin to Ryder Pitre, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kim and Ramona Pitre of Cut Off. The wedding will take place in early Spring in Raceland.
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Jefferson Parish. See where, winning numbers.
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a gas station in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Sav N Time, 6901 Jefferson Highway, in Harahan. It matched four of the five numbers in Saturday's drawing, along with the Powerball. The winning numbers in...
EVELYN ORDOYNE
Evelyn Elaine Mack Ordoyne, 90, a native of New Iberia and resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Saturday, January 28th starting at 1 pm. with a rosary at 1:30 pm. A Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 2 pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
New clothing store opening in Louisiana
A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches
Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next week
A growing fresh food market will be celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Louisiana next week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Barcelo Gardens Fresh Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Louisiana location in New Orleans, according to an event posting on its Facebook page.
