Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges following traffic stop
A Fremont man faces various charges after an incident Friday night. At about 9:48 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted in the 500 block of East 23rd Street. The stop resulted in the arrest of Manuel Gomez Lopez , 33, of Fremont for DUI .15+, child abuse — intentional not resulting in injury, driving during revocation, DUI with passenger younger than 16.
KSNB Local4
Hazmat crews spend hours cleaning up after semi-truck collision
SILVER CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Hazmat crews spent Friday evening cleaning up several gallons of motor oil after two semi-trucks collided near Silver Creek. According to Merrick County Captain Jake Bauer, deputies were called out to the intersection of Highway 39 and Highway 30 around 3:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested for active warrant, other charges
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested yesterday (Monday) for an active warrant and other charges. Captain Mike Bauer said police had contact with 31-year-old Brandon James at his residence on Ponca Hills Drive around 7:00 p.m. and informed him he had an active arrest warrant out of Madison County. Once informed, James turned and ran back into his house.
News Channel Nebraska
Winnebago school evacuates for potential gas leak
WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- A school in northeast Nebraska had to evacuate students Monday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Educare Winnebago evacuated the school this morning due to a possible gas leak, according to a Facebook post.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested after police find suspected meth in sock
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Around 7 p.m., Norfolk Police said they had contact with a man standing outside his residence. Officials said that when they arrived in the 1500 block of Ponca Hills Drive, 31-year-old Brandon James, was outside when they informed him that he had an active Madison County arrest warrant.
Norfolk woman allegedly breaks into residence, charged with terroristic threats
A woman was charged with several felony offenses after a woman broke into a home while armed with a knife on Saturday.
norfolkneradio.com
Fire occurs at same address as denied conditional use permit
NORFOLK - It took multiple firefighters about half an hour to control a fire Friday night at 1600 South 5th Street in Norfolk. According to Norfolk Fire Division Lieutenant Nathan Wortmann, first arriving units saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure and initial crews also encountered heavy smoke and flames on the interior of the building.
News Channel Nebraska
No injuries in late night fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A fire in Norfolk took almost 90 minutes to be put out. The Norfolk Fire Division said they were sent to the 1600 block of S 5th St. on Friday around 9:00 p.m. for a building on fire. Officials said there was heavy smoke and flames coming...
norfolkneradio.com
Assault in Woodland Park lands Norfolk man behind bars
WOODLAND PARK - Stanton County Sheriffs arrested a man early Saturday morning after receiving numerous calls to the same location. Sheriffs were called to a disturbance in the 700 block of Forest Drive in Woodland Park around 5:25 a.m. after one call stated that a female was lying in a driveway covered in blood. Once on scene, sheriffs found a female who appeared to have been assaulted.
klkntv.com
Norfolk man sentenced after getting caught with 5 pounds of meth
NORFOLK, Nebr. (KLKN) — A Norfolk man was sentenced last week to nearly 10 years in prison without parole for possessing nearly 5 pounds of meth. Once released from prison, Torey Benson, 41, will serve four years on supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Monday. On...
siouxlandnews.com
Man arrested after vandalizing Federal Building in downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief after the Federal Building in Sioux City was vandalized. Sioux City Police say that on Saturday, January 21st, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a man was observed on video surveillance walking up to the glass exterior doors on the east side of the Federal Building and throwing a large object at the door, shattering the glass.
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Law Enforcement Investigating Saturday Suicide During Vermillion Police Arrest
State and county law enforcement agencies are investigating a suicide that occurred Saturday, Jan. 21 as Vermillion police officers were responding to a three-vehicle traffic accident in the city at the intersection of E. Cherry Street and N. Dakota Street. According to a press release from Vermillion Police Chief Crystal...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk woman arrested for burglary, weapons use
WOODLAND PARK - Stanton County Sheriffs arrested a Woodland Park resident after she broke into someone’s home and threatened them with a knife. Sheriffs were advised of a disturbance at a Woodland Park residence around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Residence inside the home said 22-year-old Safaa Mohammed broke in through a basement window, armed with a knife, and threatened to kill the residence and burn the house down.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man sentenced for meth-related charge
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison for a meth-related charge in Butler County. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Torey Benson, of Norfolk, was sentenced on Jan. 20 in federal court in Omaha. Benson was charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He will serve 114 months in prison with four years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested after allegedly breaking into home, threatening people with knife
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a home and threatened the residents with a knife. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report about a disturbance at a home in Woodland Park around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Officials said 22-year-old Safaa...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities search for information on wanton waste
MEADOW GROVE, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the person who they say dumped and wasted several hunted animals near Meadow Grove. Nebraska Conservation Office Jonathan Andreasen said the animals were dumped and not harvested. There were three deer, two ducks, a quail, a raccoon and a badger.
Police investigating stabbing incident at Sioux City west side
Sioux City Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a woman at Sioux City's west side area Wednesday afternoon.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for theft of scratch off tickets
Fremont police responded at 9:05 p.m. Friday to a business in the 1800 block of East Military Avenue for a theft of scratch off tickets. An investigation determined the theft had taken place over a period of time. Shane Niles, 40, of Fremont was arrested for theft by unlawful taking...
Comments / 0