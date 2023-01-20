Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Part of Trigg Sheriff’s Federal Lawsuit Dismissed; Amended Complaint Filed
A portion of the federal lawsuit filed by a Cadiz woman against Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and Jailer James Hughes has been dismissed with an amended action now filed with the court. Crystal Smith filed the lawsuit late last year alleging assault, battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Lady Colonels vs Union County
The Christian County Lady Colonels hosted the Union County Bravettes in Lyle Dunbar Gym Tuesday night. YourSportsEdge.Com was there courtside and got these pics of the action. Take a look. Lady Colonels vs Union County.
whvoradio.com
More Details Released Regarding Threats At Lyon County Middle School
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about two juveniles who were charged after two separate alleged threats at the middle school last week. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young charged two juveniles after threats to the safety of the Lyon County Middle School between 7:40 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 18th.
WBKO
Western Kentucky man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Princeton man was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison, followed by a four-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow...
kbsi23.com
Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
whopam.com
Todd County grand jury to hear attempted murder case against Hopkinsville man
A Todd County grand jury will soon hear the attempted murder charge against a Hopkinsville man accused in connection with a January 7 shooting incident in Guthrie. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel testified during a preliminary hearing Monday morning in Todd District Court, quoting witnesses who said Jerry Britt and Javon Byars were fighting outside a home in the Green Acres Subdivision when a man matching the description of 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville got out of the car he and Britt had arrived in and shot Byars in the hip.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Stabbing
Police have released the name of a man that was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill of Hopkinsville was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was...
whopam.com
Princeton man federally sentenced for drug trafficking, firearm offenses
A Princeton man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Monday for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to a news release from the United States Attorney of the Western District of Kentucky, 58-year-old Rodney Ware of Princeton possessed roughly 15 and a half grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it in Todd County in August of 2020. He was also in possession of a 12-guage sawed-off shotgun after having be previously convicted of possession of handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested for Ohio County felony theft
A Hopkinsville man has been served with an Ohio County warrant for allegedly stealing a gun and tools. It alleges that on December 20, 43-year old Kyle Reigel of Hopkinsville took a Ruger 22 pistol, tools and other items owned by a female victim in Ohio County. The items are...
fox17.com
Two train cars overturn in Christian County
Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
whvoradio.com
Health Officials Confirm Co-Sleeping Death In Christian County
Parenting at any stage can be difficult and taxing. Ask anyone who’s ever been one. It requires the utmost attention, at all times. This hard lesson came to light Monday evening, when officials and members of the Christian County Health Department’s Board of Health convened for their quarterly assessment.
KFVS12
Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. On January 21, Luis Amador, 34, from Mayfield, Ky., was arrested by police following an investigation. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Amador...
wpsdlocal6.com
All lanes of I-24 west open to traffic after crews clear crash site in Lyon County
All lanes of Interstate 24 westbound are open to traffic at the 35 mile marker in Lyon County, Kentucky, after crews cleared the scene of a crash involving a truck and trailer. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet initially said the vehicle involved in the crash was a semitrailer. KYTC now says...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman jailed on meth possession, other charges
A traffic stop landed a Paducah woman behind bars after authorities say drugs were discovered in the vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle early Tuesday morning on Kentucky Avenue near the Deluxe Inn. A search reportedly uncovered about 4 grams of crystal methampehtamine, hydrocodone, and other items related to drug use.
Fundraiser Planned to Honor Central City, Kentucky Girl Who Died of Rare Disease
Thea Flener passed away from complications of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease at 3 years old. The event's organizers say funds raised will go to raising awareness and researching a cure for this rare disease in her honor. #SaveTheDate. There has been so much loss and so much change for the Flener...
wpsdlocal6.com
Prohm, Racers supporting White following arrest
MURRAY, Ky. - It's been one week since Murray State forward Kenny White was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges. Since then, the program hasn't commented on what's next as it relates to White's return to the court. What they have said, however, is that they're fully behind White during this disciplinary process.
yoursportsedge.com
Morris Hits for 31 as ACS Runs Past Todd Central
Make it a season sweep for the Lady Patriots from Allen County-Scottsville. The Lady Patriots used back-to-back-to-back threes to ignite a 13-0 first-half run and turned that into a 70-58 win over the Todd County Central Lady Rebels Monday night in Elkton. ACS had won the matchup between the two teams back on December 22 in Scottsville by a score of 64-55.
yoursportsedge.com
Sizzling Hot Start Carries Christian County Past Hopkinsville
The Christian County Colonels may have just sent the rest of the 2nd Region a message Saturday night and they did so in emphatic fashion against their crosstown rival. That message being that they are going to be a serious regional contender when the postseason comes rolling around in just a few weeks.
Crews respond to deadly two vehicle accident in Henderson
(WEHT) - Emergency responders are at the scene of a two vehicle crash on KY 425 in Henderson.
KFVS12
Mayfield, Ky. man arrested for failure to appear in court on several drug-related charges
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man with a warrant in McCracken Co. was charged for failure to appear in court. On January 21, AJ Jackson, 35, from Mayfield, Ky. was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department on a warrant. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Jackson failed...
