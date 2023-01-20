ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Lady Colonels vs Union County

The Christian County Lady Colonels hosted the Union County Bravettes in Lyle Dunbar Gym Tuesday night. YourSportsEdge.Com was there courtside and got these pics of the action. Take a look. Lady Colonels vs Union County.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

More Details Released Regarding Threats At Lyon County Middle School

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about two juveniles who were charged after two separate alleged threats at the middle school last week. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young charged two juveniles after threats to the safety of the Lyon County Middle School between 7:40 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 18th.
kbsi23.com

Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Todd County grand jury to hear attempted murder case against Hopkinsville man

A Todd County grand jury will soon hear the attempted murder charge against a Hopkinsville man accused in connection with a January 7 shooting incident in Guthrie. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel testified during a preliminary hearing Monday morning in Todd District Court, quoting witnesses who said Jerry Britt and Javon Byars were fighting outside a home in the Green Acres Subdivision when a man matching the description of 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville got out of the car he and Britt had arrived in and shot Byars in the hip.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Stabbing

Police have released the name of a man that was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill of Hopkinsville was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Princeton man federally sentenced for drug trafficking, firearm offenses

A Princeton man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Monday for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to a news release from the United States Attorney of the Western District of Kentucky, 58-year-old Rodney Ware of Princeton possessed roughly 15 and a half grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it in Todd County in August of 2020. He was also in possession of a 12-guage sawed-off shotgun after having be previously convicted of possession of handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
PRINCETON, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man arrested for Ohio County felony theft

A Hopkinsville man has been served with an Ohio County warrant for allegedly stealing a gun and tools. It alleges that on December 20, 43-year old Kyle Reigel of Hopkinsville took a Ruger 22 pistol, tools and other items owned by a female victim in Ohio County. The items are...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Two train cars overturn in Christian County

Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
PEMBROKE, KY
whvoradio.com

Health Officials Confirm Co-Sleeping Death In Christian County

Parenting at any stage can be difficult and taxing. Ask anyone who’s ever been one. It requires the utmost attention, at all times. This hard lesson came to light Monday evening, when officials and members of the Christian County Health Department’s Board of Health convened for their quarterly assessment.
KFVS12

Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. On January 21, Luis Amador, 34, from Mayfield, Ky., was arrested by police following an investigation. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Amador...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah woman jailed on meth possession, other charges

A traffic stop landed a Paducah woman behind bars after authorities say drugs were discovered in the vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle early Tuesday morning on Kentucky Avenue near the Deluxe Inn. A search reportedly uncovered about 4 grams of crystal methampehtamine, hydrocodone, and other items related to drug use.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Prohm, Racers supporting White following arrest

MURRAY, Ky. - It's been one week since Murray State forward Kenny White was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges. Since then, the program hasn't commented on what's next as it relates to White's return to the court. What they have said, however, is that they're fully behind White during this disciplinary process.
MURRAY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Morris Hits for 31 as ACS Runs Past Todd Central

Make it a season sweep for the Lady Patriots from Allen County-Scottsville. The Lady Patriots used back-to-back-to-back threes to ignite a 13-0 first-half run and turned that into a 70-58 win over the Todd County Central Lady Rebels Monday night in Elkton. ACS had won the matchup between the two teams back on December 22 in Scottsville by a score of 64-55.
ELKTON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Sizzling Hot Start Carries Christian County Past Hopkinsville

The Christian County Colonels may have just sent the rest of the 2nd Region a message Saturday night and they did so in emphatic fashion against their crosstown rival. That message being that they are going to be a serious regional contender when the postseason comes rolling around in just a few weeks.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

