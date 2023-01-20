Read full article on original website
Bob Jones
3d ago
It's doubtful that the sign was in good condition. It had been in place since the early eighties. These extreme height interstate signs are made of fairly lightweight material and they have cloth faces that allow the wind to blow thru making them more resistant to high wind. I had a friend who installed this type of signs for years. This is a very sad situation and I'm afraid neglected maintenance is at fault.
WLKY.com
Teen shot at McDonald's during attempted robbery in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager working at a McDonald's off Preston Highway was shot during an attempted robbery, police say. Around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to calls of an attempted robbery and shooting at a business on Preston Highway near Indian Trail. LMPD's...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman dead after shooting near Klondike neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a woman is dead after being shot in the Klondike neighborhood Tuesday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived to the location they found a...
WLKY.com
Neighbor shocked after man dies two weeks after Klondike neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died exactly two weeks after he was shot in Louisville's Klondike neighborhood. Vanessa Frazier was awake on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when gunshots rang out on the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane. She looked out her bedroom window and was shocked to see the...
Wave 3
Sellersburg man arrested after woman found shot in her arm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is now in custody after a woman was shot in southern Indiana. Clark County deputies were called to an address on West Saint Joe Road in Sellersburg for a shooting report on Monday at about 9 p.m. Deputies found a woman with a gunshot...
Wave 3
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family has confirmed that a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling sign blown on top of a car on Thursday in Elizabethtown. Lloyd Curtis, the husband of Lillian Curtis, died in the hospital on Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter Amy...
WLKY.com
Man dies 2 weeks after being injured in residential neighborhood shooting off Breckinridge Lane
The man shot two weeks ago in a residential area near Breckinridge Lane has died. Timothy Greer, 42, was injured in a shooting on Jan. 10 in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the shooting report around 7:17 a.m. that morning, and when they got there, they found Greer shot.
LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
WLKY.com
Teen injured in shooting at Russell apartment complex, near 2 schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teen was shot Thursday in the Russell neighborhood at an apartment complex near two schools, officials said. MetroSafe said that calls of someone being shot in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street came in around 3 p.m. Officials confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital by private means to be treated for a gunshot wound.
lakercountry.com
Columbia woman dies after sign crashes on top of car in Elizabethtown
A Columbia woman passed away after a restaurant sign in Elizabethtown fell on top of a car she was in during a wind storm last week. According to reports, 72-year-old Lillian Curtis was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later passed away at the hospital. Lillian was in...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 38-year-old man killed in Shively hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Shively last week. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 38-year-old Robert Patterson. Shively Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit on Jan. 19 around 8:40 p.m. at Dixie...
WLKY.com
Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
k105.com
Husband of woman who died after sign fell on car in Elizabethtown passes away
The husband of the woman killed after a restaurant sign fell on a vehicle in Elizabethtown has died. Lloyd Curtis, 77, of Columbia, passed away Monday morning at a hospital after a Denny’s restaurant sign weighing 2,600 pounds fell approximately 75 feet onto a car. His wife, Lillian Curtis, 72, died Thursday afternoon after being transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for missing 29-year-old endangered man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for an endangered 29-year-old man. Carl Battle went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood. Police said he was last seen on Jan. 10. He is 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweat...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood Monday night. Police said that around 10 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd and East Chestnut Street. There was a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
WLKY.com
Family of Shively hit-and-run victim says he was suffering from schizophrenic episode
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of the city's latest hit-and-run victim is pleading for the public's help in tracking down the driver who killed 38-year-old Robert Patterson. Patterson was killed in a hit-and-run on Dixie Highway in Shively Thursday night. It was the fifth deadly hit and run in the Louisville Metro since the beginning of the year.
WLKY.com
Hardin County 7th grader in custody after threatening to bring gun to school
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown police took a Hardin County student into custody Tuesday after they say the student threatened a middle school. Police said that just before 4 p.m. they were contacted by Hardin County authorities about a threatening complaint. After their initial investigation, police said they discovered a...
WLKY.com
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a ShotSpotter run near Lincoln Avenue and Lindbergh Drive, but as they were on their way it was changed to a shooting at South Central Park.
Wave 3
7th grader at Bluegrass Middle School taken into custody after alleged gun threats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student is in custody after making a threat at Bluegrass Middle School on Tuesday. Chris Denham with Elizabethtown Police Department said officers were notified about a threatening complaint around 3:50 p.m. The complaint stated that a seventh-grade student at Bluegrass Middle School told classmates that...
WLKY.com
Family member says these two unsolved Bardstown murders not getting as much attention as others
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Sarah Hardin was hopeful when she saw a news article about a new special prosecutor in a series of unsolved murders in Nelson County. "And then I read it and me personally, I took it as a spit in the face," she said. "Because it's like, why exclude my family? Are we not important?"
k105.com
2 Washington Co. residents accused of killing newborn baby
Two people in Washington County have been indicted on murder charges in the death of a one-month old baby. A Washington County Grand Jury indicted 25-year-old Savannah B. Turner and 25-year-old James D. Jeffries, both of Springfield, for murder, criminal abuse (victim under the age of 12), first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 8