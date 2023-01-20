ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Bob Jones
3d ago

It's doubtful that the sign was in good condition. It had been in place since the early eighties. These extreme height interstate signs are made of fairly lightweight material and they have cloth faces that allow the wind to blow thru making them more resistant to high wind. I had a friend who installed this type of signs for years. This is a very sad situation and I'm afraid neglected maintenance is at fault.

