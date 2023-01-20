ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

DeCosta: No Need to Repair Relationship With Lamar Jackson and Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – There was some speculation towards the end of the year that quarterback Lamar Jackson was not happy with the team. After injuring his knee in Week 13 against the Broncos, Jackson did not attend the playoff game against the Bengals and there were rumors he was not happy with the unsettled contract situation with the team.
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Rookie Report: Jelani Woods Flashes Elite Potential in Year One

The Indianapolis Colts selected University of Virginia tight end Jelani Woods with the 73rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The young tight end was used sparingly in his first season, as he saw the field for just 333 snaps on offense. Even with the limited playing time, it...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Bills Sign 13 Players to Future Contracts

After a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the future with some smaller roster moves on Monday. The team announced the signing of 13 players to reserve/future contracts. Here are the names:. - OL Alec Anderson. -...
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Patriots Pairing: Bill O’Brien, DeAndre Hopkins ‘Can Work’

FOXBORO — Now that the New England Patriots have welcomed Bill O’Brien back into the fold, the task of rebuilding the team’s fractured offense is about to begin. As confirmed by a Patriots Country source, O’Brien and the Pats have agreed for his return to the organization as their new offensive coordinator.
Centre Daily

Cowboys Should Trade Dak for Aaron Rodgers - ‘Crazy’ Bill Simmons

FRISCO - We will pass on the Dallas Cowboys trade thoughts of Bill Simmons without judgment … while biting our tongue while we type …. The big-shot media guy wants the Cowboys to trade Dak Prescott … for …. Aaron Rodgers?!. Following the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss at...
Centre Daily

Steelers Two Easiest Cap Casualty Decisions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers can pick two players and move on from them today and it wouldn't impact anything they do this offseason. Plus, it gives them a starting point to begin working with their cap space for 2023. The NFL's expected salary cap for 2023 is going to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Bengals RB Is Potential Free Agent Lions Should Watch Sunday

The Detroit Lions have a running backs room that contributed significantly to the team's solid run to end the 2022 season. Ben Johnson's offense showed the necessary versatility to be successful in his first year as offensive coordinator. Under Johnson's watch, the team recorded over 4,000 yards passing and over...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Texans Set Second Interview with Broncos Coach Ejiro Evero

According to reports, the Houston Texans have scheduled a second interview with Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant head coaching position. The interview will take place on Wednesday. Evero now joins Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in a second round of interviews, with Kafka set to make...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Kenny Gainwell Impacting Offense, Could be X-Factor vs. 49ers

PHILADELPHIA - It wasn’t a good summer for Kenny Gainwell. There were too many dropped passes. Too many mental mistakes, one of which drew the ire of head coach Nick Sirianni during one of August’s joint practices against the Cleveland Browns. It’s winter now, and, like the seasons,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Special Teams Could Be the Tipping Point in Eagles-49ers

PHILADELPHIA - In a battle of heavyweights, the one thing the Eagles (15-3) and San Francisco 49ers (15-4) didn’t do well could spell the difference in what is expected to be a tight NFC Championship Game. The Birds and Niners are the only two teams in the NFL with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Playoff Bills Again Can’t Rush, Run or Win: Bengals Bash Buffalo

There's a trend developing in the last three playoff losses for the Buffalo Bills following Sunday's Divisional Round exit after falling 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills' pass rush and their rushing offense are nowhere to be found in those contests. Sunday, Buffalo's defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

100 Days of Mocks: Packers Have Two Firsts After Trading Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers has two decisions to make. Does he want to play in 2023? And, if so, does he want to play for the Green Bay Packers?. With the possibility both sides will be looking for a fresh start, a new mock draft by Pro Football Network has Rodgers being shipped to the New York Jets – just like Brett Favre in 2008 – with Green Bay getting a couple draft picks in return.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Bengals-Bills Sets TV Viewership Record

CINCINNATI — The NFL has a rising TV force in the Cincinnati Bengals. CBS announced this past Sunday's game was the most-watched AFC Divisional Playoff Game in the early window on record, averaging 38.9 million viewers. The game peaked with 44.7 million viewers. The Bengals have been a part...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Marte Mapu, Linebacker, Sacramento State Hornets

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Panthers interview Cowboys’ Moore for head coaching job. The Carolina Panthers have interviewed Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their vacant head coaching position.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Centre Daily

Ranking the Uniforms that BYU Wore in 2022

For the first time in program history, BYU wore 13 unique uniform combinations during the 2022 season. Today, we rank the 13 combinations that BYU wore last season and talk about the fine line between uniform variety and tradition. Ranking BYU's 2022 Uniform Combinations. 13. Blackout Sailor Coug - SMU.
PROVO, UT
Centre Daily

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: LB Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

The Las Vegas Raiders had finally found stability at the linebacker position, but after a year of plagued injuries, the team was left to play out two rookies until the end of the season. The linebacker position is also losing four players to free agency, unless they re-sign a few...
ALABAMA STATE

