Los Angeles, CA

Centre Daily

Lakers News: LA Looking to Extend Rui Hachimura Following Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers somewhat shocked the NBA world on Monday when they traded for former lottery pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards. Hachimura will add a ton of length and versatility to the Lakers' lineup, and most importantly, a strong three-point presence. The move was very solid for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Nets Offer Kevin Durant Injury Update Before Facing Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season on Wednesday night. This time around, the Nets aren’t expected to have the services of their All-Star forward, Kevin Durant. After spending 30 minutes on the court in the Nets’ January 8...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Raptors Open Road Trip vs Kings: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will hit the road Wednesday evening when they head out west to take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. NBC Sports California and Sactown Sports 1140 will broadcast for Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

