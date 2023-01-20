Read full article on original website
Related
News Now Warsaw
Groups weigh in on eliminating state income tax
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Senate Republicans want to see if the state can ditch its individual income tax, and one influential economic policy group thinks the change couldn’t come sooner. For another, it’s a matter of how the state replaces the revenue source. Individual income tax revenue was...
News Now Warsaw
Changing state bail policy would take several years to happen
INDIANAPOLIS — A bill to restructure how Indiana handles setting bail for accused criminals is being considered by state lawmakers. The idea is to give courts more latitude in refusing bail for certain violent crimes. Right now, in Indiana, only suspects accused of murder or treason can be denied...
News Now Warsaw
Juror pools in Delphi murder case narrowed to two counties
CARROLL COUNTY — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph County or Allen County. That’s according to a court filing that was filed on Friday afternoon. Earlier this month, Special Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree...
Comments / 0