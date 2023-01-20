Read full article on original website
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
50 years ago this unknown teen was murdered by a Houston, Texas serial killerMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston Housing Authority Launches New Round of Public Housing Applications After Four-Year HiatusAsh JurbergHouston, TX
defendernetwork.com
Turkey Leg Hut owners respond to $1.3 mil lawsuit
They’re known for their mouth-watering turkey legs, and lines wrapped around the corner, but the Turkey Leg Hut has found itself fighting yet another lawsuit. The popular Third Ward restaurant is being sued by U.S. Foods, a national food distributor that claims the Houston business and its owner owe more than $1.2 million for goods and services provided last year. But the owners say people need to push pause before jumping on the bashing bandwagon because there are “three sides to every story.”
Nephew accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer before setting fire at Sunnyside home
The uncle is in critical condition. Relatives have called this a family tragedy, saying the nephew is mentally ill.
Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County
HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
Judge rejects motions to throw out 2 indictments against ex-Houston cop Gerald Goines
HOUSTON — A Harris County judge has rejected motions by attorneys for former Houston cop Gerald Goines to throw out two of his indictments. Defense attorneys claimed they are "defective" because they don't clearly spell out why Goines was charged. Judge Frank Aguilar listened to arguments for two other...
Longstanding McDonald's in Houston Gets Closed
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: HoustonChronicle and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Dozens of pets displaced after Pasadena Animal Shelter hit by tornado
PASADENA, Texas — A tornado brought by Tuesday's storm system destroyed the Pasadena Animal Shelter, displacing dozens of pets. Officials told KHOU 11's Shern-Min Chow that around 70 animals were taken to the shelter's adoption center next door. Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner said some of the dogs received minor injuries during the storm.
KHOU
LIST: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — Tuesday is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the Houston area. Some could be dangerous. Storms will begin to push through beginning around 10 or 11 a.m. and will last through the evening commute. High water spots, strong winds and tornadoes will be possible. We could see 1 to 3 inches of rain areawide and 4 to 6 inches in isolated areas.
Teen rides out tornado in truck while waiting on parents at Pasadena doctor's office
PASADENA, Texas — One can only drop their jaw when hearing the details of how a teenager survived a tornado in a truck. The teen's dad said he and his wife had walked into a doctor's office, leaving their son inside a truck. No less than two minutes later, the lights started flickering. There were then two explosions.
'This is just a bad bill' | Houston city leaders join in protest against SB 147
HOUSTON — Dozens of Houston city leaders and community members gathered at City Hall Monday in protest of Senate Bill 147. This proposed new legislation would ban governments, businesses, and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia from buying real estate in Texas. "I don’t care who you...
Woman wants workers charged, claims she was assaulted after finding $50 on ground
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas — A woman is calling for accountability after she said she was assaulted at an Austin County grocery store after she found $50 on the ground. Betty Smith, 65, said she found the money on the ground on Jan. 15 while she was shopping at the Lindemann Grocery in Industry, Texas.
cw39.com
Former Houston shop owner sentenced in 2018 murder of man he mistook for thief
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who fled the country in 2018 after killing a man he mistook for a thief was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement Saturday, saying 35-year-old Oscar Aristides Garcia was sentenced Wednesday. Garcia pleaded guilty to murder in October and agreed to his sentencing by visiting Judge Marc Brown.
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
DMV rejects vegan license plate for ‘vulgar’ phrase
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said a Texas driver's customized license plate design was rejected. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles said the proposed plate contained a "vulgar" acronym.
KHOU
A look at the tornado damage left across the Houston area
PASADENA, Texas — A tornado caused significant damage in several Houston-area communities on Tuesday. A strong storm system created a line of destruction from the southeast to the northeast side of town as a confirmed tornado raced through the area. Pasadena. From homes to cars to trees, many neighbors...
Tornado damage near Houston 'catastrophic,' official says as storm moves eastward
Emergency responders in the Houston area say they are responding to reports of damage and stranded motorists after a possible tornado moved through the area Tuesday.
More than 30 vehicles broken into at two Midtown apartment complexes
HOUSTON — More than 30 vehicles were broken into at apartment parking garages in Midtown over the weekend -- leaving residents worried about their property and their safety. Two apartment complexes were targeted and while it's unknown if the crimes are related, they were just about a mile apart on West Gray Street and Austin Street.
KHOU
Woman accused of vandalizing Houston synagogue
Ezra Law was arrested on Jan. 14 after being accused of destroying Congregation Emanu El. She was released on bond and allegedly went back to the temple.
cw39.com
Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
Woman allegedly vandalizes Houston synagogue then returns after release from jail on bond, records say
HOUSTON — A woman is back behind bars after being accused of destroying a Houston synagogue, then returning to the temple after her arrest. Ezra Law, 33, was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly vandalized Congregation Emanu El on Jan. 14. The synagogue said she spent about six hours in the building. She remained undetected for that long because the alarm system was deactivated while scheduled maintenance was being conducted, the synagogue said.
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders children
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
KHOU
