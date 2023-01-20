80. AEW Trios Championship: Best Friends vs. Death Triangle – AEW Dynamite 9/7/22. After the debacle that was All Out, AEW needed a big episode to turn the tide. They started with a bang by crowning new Trios Champions. This got off to a wild start with some big spots including Best Friends launching Cassidy into a dive onto Death Triangle. I love that the hot tag went to Cassidy only for PAC to totally lay him out and cut off his run. Good twist on the formula. Danhausen tried to confront PAC but Alex Abrahantes interrupted, got cursed, and hit with a low blow. Danhausen tried to curse PAC too but ate a kick before he could. That triggered the closing stretch which featured a bunch of huge spots and tons of excitement. I like a lot of different styles of wrestling and a fun trios tag is right up there. That’s part of why I loved The Shield so much. The Best Friends near fall after they all hit their finishers was sweet. The finish saw Death Triangle hit a trio of Destroyers, the Lucha Brothers hit their finishers and two dives, and then PAC pin Taylor with Black Arrow in 13:04. That was so much goddamn fun and I am here for PAC being AEW’s first double champion. [****]

