Bay City, MI

WNEM

Mild winter affects local businesses

Final preparations are underway for the start of Zehnder's Snowfest on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals could go on strike if they are unable to negotiate a new contract. Genesee Co. retiree: "Lives are on the line"...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Mid-Michigan nurses to vote on call for strike

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals could go on strike if they are unable to negotiate a new contract. Nurses at MyMichigan Alma and McLaren Central Michigan will hold strike authorization votes this week. If approved, it would give their union’s bargaining team discretion to call for a strike with 10 days’ notice.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Jan. 23

The city of Flint is ready to spend more of its share of American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) money. Flint was awarded a total of $94.7 million in ARPA funds. Jeffery Bean, M.F.A., won the National Chapbook competition!. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to Expand in Genesee Co.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Bay City restaurant celebrates 95 years of business

BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Application process begins for Flint ARPA grant funding

Bay city public schools and Davenport University signed an agreement that will create 75 new scholarships toward degrees in education. Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1.
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

New CMU outreach hub

Pinconning parents unhappy with school district following gun incident. Pinconning School District parents are not happy with how the district handled the gun incident at the middle school nearly two weeks ago.
US 103.1

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Bay City Public Schools introduces innovative scholarship program

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City Public Schools has partnered with a local university to offer a scholarship program to help address the teacher shortage. “It is this convergence of two innovative organizations, and we’re excited about that,” said Rick Pappas, the president of Davenport University.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Zehnder’s works on final preparations for 2023 Snowfest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Final preparations are underway for the start of Zehnder’s Snowfest on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It appears that snow will be coming just in time for the start of the winter festival, but with the recent warmer temperatures, Zehnder’s said this year will look a little different.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Pinconning parents unhappy with school district following gun incident

Bay city public schools and Davenport University signed an agreement that will create 75 new scholarships toward degrees in education. Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1.

