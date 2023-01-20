ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in days.Police say Ariyah Lewis was last seen on Jan. 20 when she walked away from a residence near the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul.Lewis was last seen wearing a beige jogging suit with patches on the sweatshirt and a black winter jacket. She was carrying multiple plastic bags and had french braids in her hair.Lewis is described as 5-foot-1 and around 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone who has seen Lewis or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111 or call 911.

