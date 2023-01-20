Read full article on original website
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Charges: St. Paul man chased victim before shooting him at Cowboy Jacks in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A St. Paul man is facing up to 15 years in prison for a shooting in the parking lot of a Cowboy Jacks earlier this month.Corey Ryman, 41, is charged with one count each of unlawfully possessing a firearm and second-degree assault using a dangerous weapon.The Apple Valley Police department says officers were dispatched to the Cowboy Jacks on the 14900 block of Glazier Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on a report of a shooting.When officers arrived at the business, witnesses informed them those involved in the shooting had left.An hour later, police received...
fox9.com
St. Paul rec center employee accused of shooting teen had reports of previous misconduct
The city worker accused of shooting a teen boy in the head outside the Jimmy Lee Rec Center in St. Paul had previous reports of misconduct at the rec center, including a physical altercation with another teen, Mayor Melvin Carter said Monday. Now, the city is working to review its policies at rec centers.
Staff Member Wounded in Shooting at St. Paul School
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
Las Vegas police, FBI arrest Metro Detroit teen accused of stealing woman's purse, using credit cards at multiple stores
A Metro Detroit teen accused of stealing a woman’s purse near downtown Birmingham and using her credit cards at various stores has been arrested in Las Vegas.
KARE
Jury selection begins in Nick Firkus trial
Heidi Firkus was found shot and killed in her St. Paul home in 2010. The trial of her suspected murderer is now underway.
Missing: 10-year-old girl last seen Jan. 20 leaving house in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in days.Police say Ariyah Lewis was last seen on Jan. 20 when she walked away from a residence near the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul.Lewis was last seen wearing a beige jogging suit with patches on the sweatshirt and a black winter jacket. She was carrying multiple plastic bags and had french braids in her hair.Lewis is described as 5-foot-1 and around 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone who has seen Lewis or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111 or call 911.
Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center
Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
Suspect in St. Paul Rec Center shooting makes first court appearance
The suspect in Wednesday’s shooting at a St. Paul rec center is making his first court appearance this hour on a 2nd degree attempted murder charge.
fox9.com
NYE shooting: Man prohibited from firearm possession charged in shooting death
(FOX 9) - A man prohibited from being in possession of a firearm has been charged in a fatal shooting at a New Year's Eve party in Minneapolis. Bernard Augusta Mack, 28, of St. Paul, is charged with second-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm for his alleged role in a shooting that police say was over an argument with an ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
Victims identified in Friday's semi-truck crash
The two people killed in an early morning crash on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Bozeman have been identified.
fox9.com
Rec center shooter facing charges
Following a fight that led to a shooting at the Jimmy Lee Rec Center in St. Paul, St. Paul Police have filed charges against who they believe to be responsible. FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard has the latest.
WOWT
84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An elderly man who recently began a life sentence for murder died while in hospice care. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead on Jan. 19 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Knapp was there due to a chronic illness.
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul working to officially end employment for alleged rec center gunman
St. Paul is working to officially terminate the employment of the man charged with shooting a teenager outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, as the center remains closed. Last week, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., the 26-year-old man suspected in the shooting that hospitalized a teenager, had worked for the city on an "on-and-off basis" since 2013.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
St. Paul pays $1.3m settlement to Golden family
The family of Marcus Golden held a press conference at Rondo Public Library on Thursday afternoon, January 19, following the St. Paul City Council’s vote to approve a $1.3 million settlement over the 2015 slaying of Golden by St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) officers. Golden was fatally shot in...
St. Paul city employee charged with shooting teenager at recreation center on Wednesday
Local authorities shared on Thursday that the suspect in yesterday’s shooting at a St. Paul rec center was a city employee in a leadership position.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought
(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
kvrr.com
Brothers Accused of Running Gambling Scheme on TikTok
ST. PAUL (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in casinos. An Edina man and his younger brother are accused of collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets...
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
St. Paul investigating after snow plow driver wiped out garbage bins
The city of St. Paul is investigating after a snow plow driver knocked over several garbage bins and left trash strewn throughout the snow Friday during the city's snow emergency. "We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our residents," the city's Public Works department stated. "We take the residents’...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man indicted, allegedly coerced a woman into forced labor for multiple years
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin has been charged with one count of labor trafficking for his alleged involvement in causing a woman to engage in forced labor for multiple years. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), between August 2020 and August 2022,...
