ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Charges: St. Paul man chased victim before shooting him at Cowboy Jacks in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A St. Paul man is facing up to 15 years in prison for a shooting in the parking lot of a Cowboy Jacks earlier this month.Corey Ryman, 41, is charged with one count each of unlawfully possessing a firearm and second-degree assault using a dangerous weapon.The Apple Valley Police department says officers were dispatched to the Cowboy Jacks on the 14900 block of Glazier Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on a report of a shooting.When officers arrived at the business, witnesses informed them those involved in the shooting had left.An hour later, police received...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Staff Member Wounded in Shooting at St. Paul School

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: 10-year-old girl last seen Jan. 20 leaving house in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in days.Police say Ariyah Lewis was last seen on Jan. 20 when she walked away from a residence near the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul.Lewis was last seen wearing a beige jogging suit with patches on the sweatshirt and a black winter jacket. She was carrying multiple plastic bags and had french braids in her hair.Lewis is described as 5-foot-1 and around 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone who has seen Lewis or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111 or call 911.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center

Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

NYE shooting: Man prohibited from firearm possession charged in shooting death

(FOX 9) - A man prohibited from being in possession of a firearm has been charged in a fatal shooting at a New Year's Eve party in Minneapolis. Bernard Augusta Mack, 28, of St. Paul, is charged with second-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm for his alleged role in a shooting that police say was over an argument with an ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Rec center shooter facing charges

Following a fight that led to a shooting at the Jimmy Lee Rec Center in St. Paul, St. Paul Police have filed charges against who they believe to be responsible. FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard has the latest.
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

St. Paul working to officially end employment for alleged rec center gunman

St. Paul is working to officially terminate the employment of the man charged with shooting a teenager outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, as the center remains closed. Last week, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., the 26-year-old man suspected in the shooting that hospitalized a teenager, had worked for the city on an "on-and-off basis" since 2013.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

St. Paul pays $1.3m settlement to Golden family

The family of Marcus Golden held a press conference at Rondo Public Library on Thursday afternoon, January 19, following the St. Paul City Council’s vote to approve a $1.3 million settlement over the 2015 slaying of Golden by St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) officers. Golden was fatally shot in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought

(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvrr.com

Brothers Accused of Running Gambling Scheme on TikTok

ST. PAUL (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in casinos. An Edina man and his younger brother are accused of collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy