MySanAntonio

Complete list of 2023 Oscar nominees

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California:. Best picture: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Triangle of Sadness”; “Women Talking.”
