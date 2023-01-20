ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Denny's says safety is top priority after fallen restaurant sign kills 72-year-old Kentucky woman

By Christina Zdanowicz, Sara Smart, Hannah Sarisohn
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Cindy Severance
5d ago

rip mam should never have happened. hey companies keep your buildings safe. spend a little of that money your making and make repairs. mother nature has a ways of tearing things up.

Reply(118)
247
Tapps@2534
5d ago

My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Prayers for thos injured a speedy recovery 🙏🏾.The sign must had some damage to it. poor upkeep of the sign should've been checked for damage. on a route schedule.

Reply(97)
185
Opinion Lin
5d ago

How sad, people just wanting to stop for breakfast and one ends up being killed in a freak accident in the parking lot.. Regards to the family..

Reply(1)
57
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

1 killed, 2 injured after a Denny's sign falls onto car

One person was killed and two others were injured after a sign fell off a Denny's in Kentucky and landed on the car they were sitting in.The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the Elizabethtown Police Department said in a statement to CBS News. Elizabethtown Fire Department and Hardin County EMS received a call that the business' sign fell on an occupied car. When they arrived on the scene, they removed two adult women and one adult man from the vehicle. They were all transported to nearby hospitals. One woman and the man were taken to Baptist...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Comments / 0

