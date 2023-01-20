Denny's says safety is top priority after fallen restaurant sign kills 72-year-old Kentucky woman

Read full article on original website
Cindy Severance
5d ago
rip mam should never have happened. hey companies keep your buildings safe. spend a little of that money your making and make repairs. mother nature has a ways of tearing things up.
Tapps@2534
5d ago
My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Prayers for thos injured a speedy recovery 🙏🏾.The sign must had some damage to it. poor upkeep of the sign should've been checked for damage. on a route schedule.
Opinion Lin
5d ago
How sad, people just wanting to stop for breakfast and one ends up being killed in a freak accident in the parking lot.. Regards to the family..
