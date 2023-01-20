ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, more legends team up for '80 for Brady' song

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle , Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan , and Debbie Harry have thrown the ultimate Hail Mary by performing together on one song.

"Gonna Be You," the official track for the upcoming movie "80 for Brady," features all the legends as they sing words written by Diane Warren for nearly three minutes backed by synth rhythms and piano.

The song and its accompanying video arrived Friday and features the singers trading off verses while they are dressed in variations of bedazzled Tom Brady jerseys (and jersey dresses).

"80 for Brady" premieres Feb. 3 and stars another group of iconic women, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno. The ensemble cast plays the role of four friends who travel to see their favorite player, Tom Brady, who also stars in the film, face off in the 2017 Super Bowl.

Medicine for your soul: Dolly Parton loves sharing Southern recipes with new baking mixes

More Dolly: Dolly Parton is making a rock album in honor of her Rock Hall of Fame induction

The new song is only one of several music projects Parton  has for the new year. On her 77th birthday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer released a new single, "Don't Make Me Have to Come Down There,” which Parton told USA TODAY is a song inspired by a dream she had about God standing on a mountaintop and saying the phrase like a frustrated parent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZoIrd_0kLiXKOZ00
Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry have come together to throw the ultimate Hail Mary: A song. George Walker IV, George Walker IV / The Tennessea

Parton is also expected to release her first rock album, "Rock Star." The project will feature Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Pink, John Fogerty, Elton John and a host of other musical luminaries.

But Parton doesn’t consider any of her numerous projects “work.”

“I don’t have a job,” she says. “I have a joy.”

Read more of our interview with Parton .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, more legends team up for '80 for Brady' song

