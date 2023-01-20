ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden, McCarthy to meet on debt limit as Yellen warns of consequences

By Andrea Shalal and Jeff Mason
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXoMk_0kLiXGrf00

DAKAR/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday warned that the U.S. government cannot choose to pay some bills over others if Congress fails to raise the borrowing limit, as President Joe Biden and top Republican Kevin McCarthy made plans to meet to discuss the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Senegal, Yellen warned that Washington could spur a global financial crisis and undermine the role of the dollar if it does not raise the $31.4 trillion debt limit. She said the Treasury Department cannot prioritize its payments, as some Republicans have suggested.

“Treasury systems have all been built to pay our bills, to pay all of our bills when they are due and on time, and not to prioritize one form of spending over another,” she said.

Government officials and outside experts say that prioritizing certain payments over others would mark a radical departure that likely would shake global economies.

Biden, meanwhile, told a gathering of U.S. mayors that “we’re going to have a discussion” with Republican House of Representatives Speaker McCarthy about raising the U.S. debt ceiling.

McCarthy said on Twitter he would meet Biden to “discuss a responsible debt ceiling increase to address irresponsible government spending.”

It was unclear when the conversation would occur or what message Biden intends to deliver to McCarthy, who is under pressure from far-right Republicans to withhold action on a debt limit increase until significant U.S. budget cuts are first sketched out.

White House officials have previously said they will not negotiate over raising the debt ceiling, and administration officials are betting that Republicans will eventually buckle under pressure from investors and businesses worried about the prospects of default.

The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, a figure that reflects money already spent by the government. Yellen has informed congressional leaders that her department had begun using extraordinary cash management measures to stave off default until early June.

Yellen’s remarks came as she kicked off a 10-day trip to Africa to discuss economic growth on the continent.

But the percolating battle over the U.S. debt limit later this year already is rattling markets and investors. They are worried over the prospects of an historic default by Washington if budget disagreements cannot be ironed out.

Yellen said in an interview with CNN that a potential U.S. default could damage the global economy.

“It could cause a global financial crisis. It would certainly undermine the role of the dollar as a reserve currency that is used in transactions all over the world,” she said, adding that in such a scenario many people would lose their jobs and see their borrowing costs rise.

Yellen noted the debt ceiling needs to be raised to cover borrowing on spending already authorized by Congress.

“It is simply about paying bills Congress has already authorized,” she told CNN. “This is something you can’t negotiate over or bargain about.”

Former President Donald Trump, who already launched a 2024 campaign for the White House, urged fellow Republicans to back away from seeking cuts that he said would “destroy” the popular Social Security program for retirees and the Medicare health program for those age 65 and older.

Comments / 16

Axel did it.
3d ago

financial crisis today, but we can POSSIBLY hold out until June, someone tell Ukraine that the spigot has been turned off !

Reply
5
Sherry Lanham
3d ago

well for treasurer you don't know how to balance a check book and should have been fired two years ago .🤦

Reply
7
rosiedog
3d ago

Ask Ukraine for a loan!! That might help for at least next year!!

Reply
11
Related
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
CBS Denver

What could happen if Congress doesn't raise the debt limit

The federal government's cap on the amount it can borrow to meet funding needs is approaching fast. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers last week that the nation will reach the debt limit on January 19, prompting a slew of warnings from Wall Street analysts and economists about the potential financial fallout if Congress fails to take action.The debt ceiling is currently at $31.4 trillion, representing borrowing that the Treasury undertakes to fund its financial obligations, ranging from safety-net benefits such as Social Security payments to interest on the national debt. Yellen urged congressional leaders to raise the debt limit,...
msn.com

Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized

Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
GEORGIA STATE
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
FOX 16 News

Who holds the most U.S. national debt?

KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its […]
Reuters

Reuters

682K+
Followers
375K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy