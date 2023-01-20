Read full article on original website
Related
Neil Young Remembers Happier Times With David Crosby
Neil Young had long been estranged from David Crosby when his former bandmate died this week. He's decided instead to focus on the legendary songs they created together as members of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. "David is gone, but his music lives on," Young wrote on his official site, Neil Young Archives.
Looking Back at David Crosby’s Last Show
David Crosby couldn’t have known that his appearance as an opener for Jason Isbell on Sep. 17, 2019, was going to be his last proper concert before he died at the age of 81 on Jan. 18, 2023. Already approaching 80, he knew that time and health were against him. But a late-career revival had focused his attention on doing as much work as possible before the end came.
Neil Young to Perform at Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Concert
Neil Young is scheduled to play at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concert in April, marking his first public performance in more than three years. Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday will take place on April 29 and 30 at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, where a wide cast of artists will perform.
Ian Hunter Announces Star-Stuffed New Album, ‘Defiance Part 1′
Ian Hunter has announced a new star-filled new album, Defiance Part 1, which will arrive on April 21. The LP features guest appearances by Johnny Depp, Joe Elliott, Billy Gibbons, Duff McKagan, Todd Rundgren, Slash, Jeff Tweedy, Robert Trujillo, Waddy Wachtel, Brad Whitford, Dean DeLeo, and Robert De Leo and Eric Kretz (of Stone Temple Pilots). The late Jeff Beck and Taylor Hawkins are on it, too.
Bob Dylan: ‘Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17′: Album Review
In hindsight, Bob Dylan's 1997 comeback with Time Out of Mind wasn't so much a remarkable rebound as it was a shouldn't-have-been-so-surprising return of an artist who had been counted out several times over the preceding three decades but never stayed down for long. It happened in the '60s, '70s and '80s, so why should the '90s be any different?
Bowie’s ‘Ziggy Stardust’ Gets Reggae Makeover on New Tribute LP
David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars will receive a reggae makeover on a forthcoming tribute album titled Ziggy Stardub, courtesy of the Easy Star All-Stars collective. Helmed by producer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist and Easy Star Records co-founder Michael Goldwasser, Ziggy Stardub will feature...
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan Perform at Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan and Alanis Morissette paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday at her memorial service. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. The public service was held at Graceland, where various family and friends were in attendance, including Austin Butler, who recently starred in Elvis, and the film's director Baz Luhrmann.
Why Lou Gramm Refused Payment for Bryan Adams Backing Vocals
Bryan Adams called on Lou Gramm for help while working on what would be his breakthrough album – and the Foreigner vocalist was happy to oblige. In fact, Gramm said he refused payment for the work. What remains unclear is when and how it all happened, since Adams’ recollection...
Peter Gabriel Details Remix Release Plans for ‘i/o’ Songs
Peter Gabriel has revealed that songs from his upcoming album, i/o, will be released in two different versions. "I'm lucky to have two of the world's best mix engineers; Tchad Blake and Mark 'Spike' Stent, working with me on the music from i/o," Gabriel explained in a message to members of his Full Moon Club. "Rather than choosing only one of their mixes to release, I have decided that people should be able to hear all the great work that they are both doing."
Def Leppard’s ‘Pyromania’ at 40: The Story Behind Every Song
Released on Jan. 20, 1983, Def Leppard's Pyromania changed the game for hard-rock acts with pop aspirations by providing a blueprint for how to make metallic music sound huge, not just loud. There were some very specific elements required to build this particular beast. It helped to have, for example,...
Hear New Jethro Tull Song ‘Ginnungagap’ From ‘RokFlote’ Album
Ian Anderson has revealed details of Jethro Tull’s 23rd album, RokFlote, which will arrive on April 21. The band released the LP's lead track, “Ginnungagap,” from the follow-up to last year’s The Zealot Gene. You can hear the song below, along with a track listing for the album.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0