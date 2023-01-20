ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots

It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
CHESTER, NJ
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast Reuniting Soon in Cherry Hill, NJ

If you were a fan of the TV series 'Sons of Anarchy', you might not want to miss some of the cast, including star Charlie Hunnam, reuniting in South Jersey. For seven seasons, 'Sons of Anarchy' followed character 'Jax' Teller (played by Hunam) and his struggles to balance fatherhood and his involvement with an outlaw motorcycle club.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Who Is The GRWM Queen Of TikTok? NJ’s Alix Earle Has Taken Over The App

If you’re on TikTok and Alix Earle isn’t on your For You Page, then you’re not on the right side of TikTok. She’s a 22-year-old college student who is from Monmouth County, NJ who has taken over the app one video at a time. When Alix first came up on my FYP, I just saw her as a normal girl filming a “get ready with me” styled video, but for some reason, I was obsessed.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Awesome! Beautiful Monmouth Park Racetrack Announces Its Opening Day 2023

It is now 153 years old, dating back to 1870 we are talking about beautiful Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. According to their website, "Monmouth Park has been a Shore tradition since 1870. Three buildings have carried the name Monmouth Park in the last 139 years. Monmouth Park’s long and storied history dates back to July 30, 1870 when the track opened, just three miles from Long Branch. The track was a result of the innovative ideas of New York businessman John F. Chamberlain, New Jersey Senate President Amos Robbins and Adams Express Company President John Hoey in an effort to increase summer trade for once bustling shore communities. Their ploy worked, and Monmouth Park opened its inaugural five-day meet amid much national fanfare."
OCEANPORT, NJ
