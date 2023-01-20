Read full article on original website
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Big News This Week at Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ
We've been waiting patiently since they broke ground in 2018 in Jackson, right next to Six Flags Great Adventure. A Grand Opening is happening this week. A lot has been done since breaking ground several years ago. If you're unfamiliar with Adventure Crossing, it will be a massive youth sport...
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
The 10 Best Atlantic City, NJ Area Sports Bars to Watch Eagles-49ers Game
The Philadelphia Eagles will face the San Fransisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, January 29th at 3:00 PM. So you're definitely looking for a place to watch the game. But where? There are plenty of options in the Atlantic City area to watch football with a few drinks.
NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
Longtime 6 ABC Action News Sports Guy Takes a New Job
A longtime member of the Action News team is leaving town. Former 6abc Action News sports reporter Jeff Skversky has moved to CBS News Detroit, where he begins this week as a main news anchor. Skversky posted on Instagram Monday that he will be the co-anchor of the 5 pm,...
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast Reuniting Soon in Cherry Hill, NJ
If you were a fan of the TV series 'Sons of Anarchy', you might not want to miss some of the cast, including star Charlie Hunnam, reuniting in South Jersey. For seven seasons, 'Sons of Anarchy' followed character 'Jax' Teller (played by Hunam) and his struggles to balance fatherhood and his involvement with an outlaw motorcycle club.
Looking for just a blowout? Drybar salon is opening in Toms River, NJ next month
Another Drybar salon is opening in New Jersey and it’s a rare sight for the beauty world in the Garden State. Toms River will be home to one of only a few of these salons across the state. Drybar is a chain salon that only focuses on blowouts. There’s...
Take a Valentine’s Weekend Chocolate Walk in Lovely Bordentown, NJ
Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. Have you made any fun plans yet? Whether you're looking for a date night or a GNO (Girls Night Out) I've found a really cool and tasty event for you. There's a Valentine's Weekend Chocolate Walk happening in downtown Bordentown and...
Free Food Distribution Event This Week In Pleasantville, NJ
It's so easy to forget how many people never know when they're going to get their next meal. Many of us here in South Jersey never have to worry about that. While it's wonderful not having food insecurity, so many people in this region do. The Community Food Bank of...
Don’t Freak Out If You See A Fox In Your Yard In Galloway, NJ
Foxes are pretty normal here in the Garden State. Heck, they're all over South Jersey's shore towns. The locals love them! They're usually seen in places like Brigantine and Ocean City. At least, those are usually the South Jersey beach towns where you hear about the most fox sightings. Consider...
Lambertville, NJ Ice Cream Shop Making Eagles Football Treats
A popular Lambertville ice cream shop has found a tasty way to honor the Philadelphia Eagles this season. OwowCow just introduced the new Philly Special for all its fans...and for everyone who simply loves ice cream. They've joined forces with Dock Street Brewery for the limited edition project. They're whipping...
Who Is The GRWM Queen Of TikTok? NJ’s Alix Earle Has Taken Over The App
If you’re on TikTok and Alix Earle isn’t on your For You Page, then you’re not on the right side of TikTok. She’s a 22-year-old college student who is from Monmouth County, NJ who has taken over the app one video at a time. When Alix first came up on my FYP, I just saw her as a normal girl filming a “get ready with me” styled video, but for some reason, I was obsessed.
The Most Magical Restaurant In New Jersey Should Be Valentine Destination
A Charbroiled Filet Mignon Burger? Yes, please! I’m not sure you can call a place that has been serving food of this caliber since 1843 a “hidden gem” but for lack of a better term, it really is. This one-of-a-kind experience has me thinking about Valentine's Day...
Awesome! Beautiful Monmouth Park Racetrack Announces Its Opening Day 2023
It is now 153 years old, dating back to 1870 we are talking about beautiful Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. According to their website, "Monmouth Park has been a Shore tradition since 1870. Three buildings have carried the name Monmouth Park in the last 139 years. Monmouth Park’s long and storied history dates back to July 30, 1870 when the track opened, just three miles from Long Branch. The track was a result of the innovative ideas of New York businessman John F. Chamberlain, New Jersey Senate President Amos Robbins and Adams Express Company President John Hoey in an effort to increase summer trade for once bustling shore communities. Their ploy worked, and Monmouth Park opened its inaugural five-day meet amid much national fanfare."
Jason Kelce Catches Daughter Singing Philadelphia Eagles Fight Song in Her Crib [VIDEO]
This baby's for the birds! Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce's daughter knows ALL the words to the Eagles Fight Song. Watch her sing it from her crib!. This is the cutest thing, lol. Little Wyatt is clearly as enthusiastic as the rest of us birds after Philly's win over the New York Giants Saturday night.
Delicious Bakery Chain Launches Another Premium Location in New Jersey
When you're looking for donuts, cakes, pastries, pies, or cookies, fresh is the only way to go. A high-end bakery just launched yet another Jersey location, and it's got people buzzing. I'm assuming it's a sugar high. When it comes to sweets, I'm all about them. The occasional Entenmann's is...
This Jersey Shore Bar Has The Most Creative Alcohol Flights Ever
This restaurant in New Jersey has some of the most aesthetically pleasing drinks I have ever seen. I’ve always been one for a fun drink, and after finding this place on TikTok, I have to make my way down the shore to try it. Asbury Ale House is wildly...
What is concierge medicine? NJ doctors explain the benefits
😷 Membership-based care gives you more direct access to a physician. 💊 Yearly fees don't always have to be paid in full. 👨⚕️ Your personal insurance is still needed to cover visits and procedures. "The max you'll ever wait in this office is five...
Jerry Blavat’s Health Condition Details, Funeral Arrangements
The funeral for Jerry Blavat, the legendary disc jockey who died on Friday at age 82 will be held on Saturday, January 28 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 1723 Race Street in Philadelphia. A viewing will begin at 9 a.m., with mass scheduled at 11:30...
