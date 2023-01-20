Alterra Mountain Company purchases Snow Valley Mountain Resort located in Southern California

PARK CITY, Utah — Solitude Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort have a new Southern California partner. Alterra Mountain Company announced its official purchase of Snow Valley Mountain Resort .

The resort is east of Los Angeles, California, just west of Big Bear Lake, where the company’s other Southern California resort, Big Bear Mountain Resort, is. The new addition of Snow Valley Mountain Resort brings Alterra Mountain Company’s list of properties to 15 resorts in addition to the iconic CMH Heli-Skiing and Summer Adventures operations.

Big Bear Mountain Resort comprises Snow Summit and Bear mountains, covering 438 acres. Snow Valley Mountain Resort, located only 30 minutes west, covers 240 acres with 12 lifts that provide access to 30 trails. Snow Valley Mountain has a rich history dating back to 1924 when the first sling lift was built.

“The acquisition of Snow Valley Mountain Resort is a continuation of our ongoing mission to build a premier portfolio of great mountains in robust markets,” said Jared Smith, president and CEO of Alterra Mountain Company. “As we do with all our destinations, we are excited to invest essential capital to enhance the on-site employee and guest experience to further strengthen our offerings to skiers and riders in Southern California.”

Alterra Mountain Company views the acquisition as an addition to the terrain offered, emphasizing beginner terrain and learning. The resort is also home to the region’s only chairlift-serviced sledding area adding to the winter wonderland appeal for guests.

“Snow Valley Mountain Resort has been a treasured destination since 1924, and together we will continue its incredible legacy,” said Kevin Somes, vice president and general manager of Snow Valley Mountain Resort. “By becoming a member of the Alterra Mountain Company family of destinations, Snow Valley will continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences to ski and snow enthusiasts in Southern California and beyond.”

Starting on February 20, 2023, the Ikon pass and Big Bear Mountain Resort season pass will be accepted at Snow Valley.

