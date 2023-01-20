Ron Jaworski's Eagles playoff preview: New York Giants rematch, Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones

The playoffs are finally here for the Philadelphia Eagles, who host the New York Giants after resting up during the Bye.

New York upset the Minnesota Vikings last week with Daniel Jones leading the way.

Ron Jaworski breaks down the Divisional round matchup as the Birds face the rival Giants for the third time this season.

The Giants and Eagles are set for their third meeting in six weeks. This one ups the stakes.

Which side of the ball is in for a bigger test vs the Giants: Jalen Hurts facing the blitz-happy D or Josh Gannon prepping for Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones?

Daniel Jones was really good in his first playoff game. How are the Giants getting his best play at the right time of the year?

The cliché is "it's hard to beat a team three times in a season", but is it?

Eagles 24, Giants 17

We'll hopefully see you next time for NFC Championship weekend.