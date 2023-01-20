ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trina Shares Thoughts On Motherhood After 3 Miscarriages, Losing Her Own Mom

By Amber Corrine
 4 days ago

In the newest episode of Revolt’s Caresha Please hosted by Yung Miami, rap icon Trina opened up about not having children and her reasons why.

The 44-year-old started, “Well, after three miscarriages, I would’ve had three kids. That was a lot for me. The first one was — I don’t think I really understood it too much. I was younger , younger. Then once I got older, then there was the next one I was like ‘okay, what does that mean? What does the miscarriage mean?’ Like I just didn’t really get it. Then, it just became a point like, third miscarriage. Okay.”

Also mentioning the 2019 passing of her mother Vernessa Taylor, due to cancer, she added: “Then, when my mom got sick, honestly, I just went into this phase of ‘I don’t even want to have a kid and my mom is not here.’ Like, how do I raise a kid without my mom? That’s not the happiest thing for me, honestly. Even to this day still I’m thinking, I have like, two years to have a kid maybe? I’ll give myself two years to have a kid.”

With the possibility of still having children, in 2021, Trina did get engaged to musician Raymond Taylor a.k.a Ray Almighty, on an episode of Love & Hip-Hop .

As the “ Baddest” spitter was wrapping up a music video, Raymond surprised her as he got down on one knee and asked if “she would spend the rest of her life with him.” Speechless, Trina hugged him as their friends and family congratulated the couple.

The full episode of Caresha Please featuring Trina and Yung Miami aired Thursday (Jan. 19) on Revolt. Watch below.

Comments / 0

