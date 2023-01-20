Read full article on original website
How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey
🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in New Jersey?
Is this seemingly innocent act against New Jersey law?. When driving, it's important to be awake and alert. But sometimes, life forces us to be on the road at ungodly hours. If you're midway through a road trip and find your eyes starting to droop behind the wheel, you'd argue that the safest thing to do would be to pull over at a rest stop and catch some quick z's, right?
All the reasons why NJ is a tough state for drivers
🚗 New Jersey is the 11th worst state for drivers. 🚗 Road and bridge quality need major improvement. With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal finance website, WalletHub released a report on 2023’s Best and Worst States to Drive In.
Best Hotels of New Jersey For You to Enjoy in 2023
I love to travel, I haven't since the Pandemic, but I am looking forward to getting back to it now. It's always fun to go out and explore and see new sights and have great new experiences. It's also fun to stay at beautiful hotels, obviously because who wants to stay in a lousy hotel? This article hopes to give you some of the "best" hotels here in New Jersey to visit.
This Is New Jersey’s Best Vacation Spot To Get Away From People
Sometimes you go on vacation to get away from it all and spend quality time with friends and family, other times you're trying to just get away from as many people as possible!. When I go on vacations, which is, unfortunately, less than I'd like, I'm a big fan of...
NJ Powerball jackpot slowly creeps up to $526M
💲 Wednesday's Powerball jackpot grows to $526 million. 💲 The last time the grand prize was won was Nov. 19. On the heels of one of the biggest lottery jackpots in US history, the Powerball jackpot has been slowly growing over the last few weeks. Monday night's drawing...
Something seems to be happening to NJ roads faster than usual: Have you also noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey is full of many seasons that are not just limited to the weather. Yes, there are many we share with the entire country, but some are more unique to The Garden State. Some of the more common seasons have to do with the holidays. Aside from the most...
How Did Wawas Get Their Name? Plus They Have BIG New Jersey News
Ever wonder how Wawa got its name? No, it was not named after someone's thirsty baby. Wawa is the greatest convenience store of all time yet lots of us wonder why they went with those four letters to represent it. Here's the answer to help you look super-smart. For you...
New Jersey’s Best Cocktail is One of the Most Popular Drinks in America
This is a fun article and for those who love new and creative "cocktails". Something fun for a weekend or your next party? This cocktail has been selected as New Jersey's "Iconic" cocktail and is one of the most popular in America. New Jersey's best cocktail has roots deep in...
New Jersey Eagles Population Rebounds
The majestic American bald eagle has been a symbol of our country from almost the beginning. In 1782, congress adopted a compromised design that included the American bald eagle, and that design became the official seal of our country. It appears on most official government documents. Sadly, the American bald...
Looking for just a blowout? Drybar salon is opening in Toms River, NJ next month
Another Drybar salon is opening in New Jersey and it’s a rare sight for the beauty world in the Garden State. Toms River will be home to one of only a few of these salons across the state. Drybar is a chain salon that only focuses on blowouts. There’s...
Legendary New Jersey Motel Named Among America’s Best
New Jersey is not just home for many of us, it’s also the home of some of our most cherished childhood memories, like the ones we have about those great family summer vacations and some of those great Jersey Shore motels we stayed in. There was nothing more amazing...
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
New Jersey’s Most Popular “Dish” is One of the Most Delicious in America
This article is a look at the top "dish" or "recipe" in New Jersey. It stems from an article by Familyminded.com which features the best "family recipe" from each state in America. For example, New York's "dish" is pizza. "From the crispy crust, to the perfection of the sauce, to...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Logon and say ‘I do’ – Virtual weddings may become permanent in NJ
💻 8,000 fewer weddings were held in NJ during 2020. 💻 Proposal would eliminate the need to appear in person to get a marriage license. Pandemic restrictions changed a lot of things in New Jersey and it certainly made many of us more comfortable with conducting business virtually on platforms like Zoom and Teams.
What is concierge medicine? NJ doctors explain the benefits
😷 Membership-based care gives you more direct access to a physician. 💊 Yearly fees don't always have to be paid in full. 👨⚕️ Your personal insurance is still needed to cover visits and procedures. "The max you'll ever wait in this office is five...
Don’t Freak Out If You See A Fox In Your Yard In Galloway, NJ
Foxes are pretty normal here in the Garden State. Heck, they're all over South Jersey's shore towns. The locals love them! They're usually seen in places like Brigantine and Ocean City. At least, those are usually the South Jersey beach towns where you hear about the most fox sightings. Consider...
EV car fires in NJ: Hard to put out, toxic fumes released
With a growing number of electric vehicles on the road in New Jersey, fire departments across the state are facing a new challenge: extinguishing EV car fires if the vehicles burst into flames. New Jersey State Fire Marshal Richard Mikutsky, who is also the director of the New Jersey Division...
