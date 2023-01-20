ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

SLO County asking farmers and ranchers to report storm damages

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
 4 days ago
If you're a farmer or rancher in San Luis Obispo County, county officials are asking you to report any storm damages that may have occurred from the previous storms that hit the Central Coast.

Although individual assistance has been approved, the county is collecting damage information to provide to the state in order to request financial assistance for local farmers and ranchers.

Local farmers and ranchers are asked to complete this form if they have damages related to agriculture.

