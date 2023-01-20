ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man rescued from trench in Tulsa, taken to hospital

By Amanda Slee
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
A man is in the hospital after falling into a trench in north Tulsa off 46th Street North and 125th East Avenue.

Tulsa fire got a call around 9 a,m. Friday about a man falling into a trench. That man is a construction worker. Tulsa fire says he was working on installing utilities.

The Tulsa Fire Department told 2 News the trench is about 15 feet deep and because the ground around it wasn’t stable, it made the recuse a little more difficult. He said to get the injured man out they had to use a ladder truck and do what they call a high point rope rescue. It took about 30 minutes. The injured construction worker was then taken to Saint John hospital for treatment.

Little says trenches can be pretty dangerous but this one was supported inside which is good.

