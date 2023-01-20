ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MI

Forest Hills Northern, Greenville students honored in state art contest

By Chris Bovia
 4 days ago
When asked 'What makes Michigan strong?', Kindergarten through 12th graders from across the mitten chimed in.

Young artists submitted their work to the state's top office in competition for an opportunity to be featured on the 2023 State of the State program cover.

The winner? Sydney Kuipers, a junior at Forest Hills Northern High School. Her piece brought together symbols that embody both Michigan's natural beauty, iconic lighthouses, and contributions to the country.

“We know that Michigan has so many bright, gifted young people and I’m thrilled to see the artistic talents of students from across the state put on display,” Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist said in the video announcing the winner. “Michigan’s strength comes from all of us working together to improve our communities, expand pathways to opportunity, and move Michigan forward. It’s encouraging to see Michigan’s strengths through these students’ eyes.”

Four runners up were selected from the hundreds of submissions, including a piece by Greenville Senior, Myra Sprague.

Raegan Pena, a Milan High School 10th grader; Neal Patwardhan, a 6th grader from Novi Meadows; and Flushing High School sophomore, Delaney LeMarbe were also honored.

Aside from being the feature artwork of this year's State of the State program, Sydney also took home a Cherry Republic Go Fish gift box including some delectable snacks, a water bottle, and playing cards.

The 2023 State of the State address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers on Wednesday, January 25th at 7 p.m. FOX 17 will bring you live coverage as it happens.

